”The Last Traverse: Tragedy and Resilience in the Winter Whites” By Ty Gagne
302pp. TMC Books, Conway.
In “The Last Traverse,” New Hampshire author Ty Gagne has written a gripping and comprehensive account of life and death high above Franconia Notch that is both a page-turner of a story as well as sober and invaluable advice for anyone who would test their skills in New Hampshire’s White Mountains.
Gagne’s day job is executive director of the N.H. Public Risk Management Exchange (PRIMEX). He knows a thing or two about risk analysis on paper. But he also has a way of understanding and then putting down on paper flesh-and-blood stories that are worth reading whether you are an adventuresome twenty-something looking for survival tips or an oldster in search of a good read on a sharp New Hampshire evening.
His story this time is about two friends, coworkers for the Concord Coach bus line, who set off on a challenging day hike to traverse a sizeable portion of the Franconia Ridge on a very cold and snowy Sunday morning, Feb. 10, 2008.
Both men were veteran hikers but only Fred Frederickson was experienced in winter climbs. His friend, James Osborne, was eager to learn.
Their plan was to ascend the Falling Waters Trail, climb Little Haystack and mounts Lincoln and Lafayette, and then return to the notch floor via Greenleaf Trail and the Old Bridle Path.
The place names will be familiar to many Granite Staters who may have never hiked at all. The trails all lead off from the Interstate 93 parkway as it snakes its way through the notch. On clear days, the peaks along the ridge are majestically visible and deceptively enticing from the road below.
That’s one problem with New Hampshire: Its toughest outdoor challenges are situated close to our highways, adjacent to parking lots, and easily accessible to much of the population of the East Coast.
Gagne is himself an expert hiker and a certified Wilderness First Responder. His intention here is not to scare away would-be hikers but to educate them, through his stories, on the potential dangers in the White Mountains and the need to think carefully and logically. That goes not only in planning a hike but in being prepared to reverse course if conditions change — conditions both on the mountain and within the hiker.
He has written on the subject before. His first book was “Where You’ll Find Me: Risk Decisions and the Last Climb of Kate Matrosova.” It told the story of a New York woman who, while experienced, could not survive the brutal elements she encountered on her climb.
Sunday News readers may remember Gagne’s gripping “Footprints in the Snow” story from January 2019, which was reprinted from the Appalachian Mountain Club’s journal, Appalachia.
If you have lived in New Hampshire long enough, you have probably heard that Mount Washington, the tallest of the Whites, has “the world’s worst weather.”
That is not a hollow boast. While situated a bit south and west of “the Rockpile,” as some know Mount Washington, the conditions along the Franconia Ridge can and often do duplicate those that are recorded at the Mount Washington Observatory.
“I’ve climbed in other places all over the world,” Gagne quotes one of the searchers in his story, “and once my climbing partner shouted at me through some Alaskan storm, ‘Wow, this is almost as bad as that time on Mount Washington!’”
Ominous forecast
The weather forecast information on the observatory website (mountwashington.org) is invaluable for hikers in any season. The one that was issued early on the morning the day Frederickson and Osborne made their climb contained information that showed the potential for some of that worst weather.
It referenced a powerful low moving into the region from the north. “Winds will increase quickly and drastically. Overnight, winds will shift to the northwest, and that icy air will filter swiftly into the region, especially on winds sustained at 70-100 mph, with gusts well over the century mark.
“Tomorrow, precipitation will be mainly upslope snow showers, as moisture is pushed up and over the mountains. Winds will sustain at 70-100 mph tonight and tomorrow. In combination with temperatures in the mid-teens below zero, a wind chill warning will be in effect for the higher summits between 7 p.m. through the forecast period.
“Strong winds, plenty of snow, and freezing fog will produce white-out conditions on the summits through the forecast period.”
The forecast detail, called a “discussion” by the observatory, is critical information for hikers. And it pretty much nailed what would happen along Franconia Ridge that Sunday afternoon and overnight. Unfortunately, the two hikers missed it.
Gagne periodically inserts continued observatory updates as he tells the story of the two hikers pressing onward, despite worsening conditions. Even when they meet a descending hiker who urges them to short-circuit their plans, they continue. The two men, both single at the time, failed to leave an itinerary so the initial search was delayed and not as targeted as it could have been.
Searchers and rescuers
As good and detailed as is his list of what the hikers were and were not carrying for gear and clothing that day, Gagne also devotes space to those who would search for the two men, both from the ground and from the air, as well as the doctors at two hospitals.
One gets a new appreciation for the men and women of New Hampshire Fish and Game in this book. They were in overall charge of the search and rescue operations.
Fish and Game drew upon the remarkable resources and skills of two volunteer groups, the Mountain Rescue Service based out of North Conway, and the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team. Both have done much to reduce death and injury when hikers or others find themselves in trouble.
Gagne also provides a step-by-step look at the New Hampshire National Guard’s key role in the rescue effort. His account of a Blackhawk helicopter team’s amazing flying on a pitch-black mountain peak in howling winds and deep snow is chilling.
In just 300 pages, Gagne also describes the efforts and expertise of doctors at both Littleton Regional Hospital and Dartmouth Medical Center in treating a victim whose core body temperature had dropped well below what is generally considered survivable. (People who scoff at the term “wind chill” will gain a new understanding of the term’s significance in this book.)
The book also gives a shout-out to the late and legendary Dr. Harry McDade, whose work at Littleton Regional laid the groundwork for today’s treatment of hypothermia. His trauma team also saved lives in dealing with mass casualties from the 1967 Cog Railway accident.
There is much to learn from “The Last Traverse” about safety, decision-making, and the human spirit.