The New Hampshire Department of Natural and Cultural Resources is exploring charging admission to the Sherman Adams building and Tip Top House at Mount Washington State Park because revenues from concessions and rent are insufficient to cover operations and improvements.
Sarah Stewart, commissioner of the DNCR, and Philip Bryce, director of the NH Division of Parks and Recreation, stated that conclusion in a Dec. 10 memo to the Mount Washington Commission.
The commission, which by law “consults and advises” the DNCR in the management of the 60-acre summit property owned by the state, delegated the question to a subcommittee that will take up the matter on Jan. 8.
The issues that the commission are dealing with are not new ones.
Mount Washington has been a popular destination since the Auto Road opened on its east side in 1861, followed eight years later by the opening of the Cog Railway on the west. Both attractions bring thousands of visitors to the 6,288-foot peak every year.
Many of those visitors want or need to get into the Sherman Adams Building, which contains a visitor center with cafeteria, restrooms and gift shops.
The Sherman Adams Building is also home to the Mount Washington Observatory and its museum.
According to the minutes of the MW Commission’s Dec. 11 meeting, the state wants to upgrade the water system at the summit at a cost of $975,000 and a sewage treatment upgrade, at a cost of between $2.3 million and $2.9 million.
Once installed, the new sewer treatment system could support 350,000 visitors per season.
Stewart and Bryce said that to move forward with admission at Mount Washington State Park would require amending the current lease between the state and Observatory as to the collection of fees and the operation of the museum.
State Sen. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, who chairs the commission and is also a member of the subcommittee, was not immediately available for comment.