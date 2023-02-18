 Skip to main content
Adventurer Willem Lange opens 'Windows to the Wild' -- and gets people off their couches

  • Updated
Willem Lange

A n award-winning New Hampshire Public Television series has just launched its 18th season, powered by a bearded, husky-voiced 87-year-old who still hikes, kayaks, rock-hounds and sails throughout New England and beyond.

Willem Lange is the host of “Windows to the Wild,” which chronicles the outdoor adventures of Lange and his guests Wednesday evenings at 7:30.

Willem Lange

Willem Lange kayaks in Pepperrell Cove in Kittery Maine.
Bill Foss

Bill Foss on the All Persons Trail in Manchester 
Manchester hike

Bill Foss and Willem Lange hike the All Persons Trail in Manchester.
Arlette Laan

Arlette Laan is a record setter in hiking.
'Kayaking for Cookies'

Willem Lange interviews kayaker Betsy Wish in a segment called “Kayaking for Cookies” at Pepperrell Cove in Kittery Maine. With him are Phil Vaughn and Steve Giordani, part of the NHPBS “Windows to the Wild” crew.

