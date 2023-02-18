Adventurer Willem Lange opens 'Windows to the Wild' -- and gets people off their couches

A n award-winning New Hampshire Public Television series has just launched its 18th season, powered by a bearded, husky-voiced 87-year-old who still hikes, kayaks, rock-hounds and sails throughout New England and beyond.
Willem Lange is the host of “Windows to the Wild,” which chronicles the outdoor adventures of Lange and his guests Wednesday evenings at 7:30.
Lange has trekked throughout all of New Hampshire’s White Mountains, hiked Maine’s Mount Katahdin several times, slept outdoors in minus-30 temperatures, and crossed through Mexican cartel country in search of migratory birds, among other exploits.
As a young man, he lived in a lean-to in the woods for several years, bathing in a nearby river.
“I’ve been building memories,” says Lange, who no longer attempts the arduous climbs of his younger years but remains an active outdoorsman. “Some have been pretty lovely.”
Phil Vaughn, executive producer of “Windows to the Wild,” says many viewers say they’ve been inspired by Lange to get outdoors themselves, with the attitude that “if he can do it, I can do it.”
“I’ve worked with a lot of TV reporters and hosts over a decade and there’s something different about Willem,” adds Vaughn. “There’s an authenticity. He meets people on the trail or on the water and he always stops to talk to them. He finds some connection with almost every one of them.”
A child of deaf parents, Lange grew up speaking sign language in his native New York state and often joined his outdoorsy father — who lived to be 100 — rock-climbing and scrambling on cliffs. He learned early on that the outdoors is open to all, a notion often reinforced in “Windows to the Wild” episodes.
While earning a degree at the College of Wooster in Ohio, Lange worked variously as a ranch hand, laborer, bobsled run announcer, cab driver and bartender, among other occupations, before becoming a high school English teacher in northern New York.
He directed the Dartmouth Outward Bound Center from 1968 to 1972, and in 1973 founded the Geriatric Adventure Society for outdoor enthusiasts of a certain age and even more certain endurance. (The group has skied the 200-mile Alaska Marathon and climbed in places from the Andes to the Himalayas).
Lange has been nominated four times for an Emmy award for his work as the longtime host of “Windows to the Wild,” winning the honor once.
“I love to be outside, to do whatever I can do,” he says. “We’ll try to keep expanding on that.”
The current “Windows to the Wild” season, which launched Feb. 8, includes episodes on an accessible urban hiking trail that appeals to everyone from seniors in a nearby continuing care community to an outdoor lover who is blind, a six-night sail around Penobscot Bay in Maine where Lange once served as an Outward Bound instructor, and a summertime cruise across the Atlantic to Ireland, among other adventures.
(Episodes are archived online and can be viewed at https://nhpbs.org/windows/episodes.asp.)
A profile of a couple who enjoy rock-climbing with their autistic son, another of a woman photographer who daily kayaks out to lobster boats to share freshly baked cookies with crustacean hunters, and an interview with the first woman to hike all 11 of the country’s National Scenic Trails round out the first part of the season.
Work continues on Season 19, which will run in 2024.
Off the couch
Bill Foss, 82, of Manchester, credits Lange with literally getting him off the couch when the death of his wife sunk him into a deep lethargy 12 years ago. Foss happened upon an episode of “Windows to the Wild” that featured Lange, then 76, climbing New Hampshire’s Magalloway Mountain.
“The light was switched on that night as I was watching it,” Foss recalls. “I said, ‘If Willem can do that, I can do that, too.’”
Foss got into hiking, climbed five under-4,000-feet mountains in New Hampshire and today begins his day with a half-hour workout in the fitness room of RiverWoods, the retirement community where he lives, followed by hikes in the nearby Manchester Cedar Swamp Preserve.
Operated by The Nature Conservancy, the 640-acre preserve is home to the 1.2-mile All Persons Trail, designed with the help of community leaders to accommodate nature lovers of all ethnicities, abilities and backgrounds. Foss was one of the community members who provided input to The Nature Conservancy, and he was interviewed by Lange for the first episode of the current “Windows to the Wild” season.
“He’s got that magnetism that just brings people to his doorstep,” Foss says of Lange. As part of a retirement community, Foss adds, “we’re a group of people that are aging and we need reassurance, so people like Willem and the challenges they face and how they’re overcoming them, that speaks to our minds and hearts.”
‘It’s not just a job’
Record-setting hiker Arlette Laan, 50, who completed the 11 National Scenic Trails, is another fan.
She met Lange just over two years ago when he was filming a story about Rachael Caron, who was doing a memorial climb in honor of her late husband and hiking companion Christopher Purinton, who had died unexpectedly the year before when the two of them were climbing Owl’s Head Mountain.
Laan, who knew Caron from some previous hikes, was on the climb and was impressed by the sensitivity with which Lange and his filming crew approached the story.
“They really seemed to care about her and that was wonderful to see,” she says. “We all gave her a little space at the first summit. That’s why I reached out to them because I knew they were good guys.”
Laan reached out because she wanted to promote the message about how hiking empowers people, especially women. That led to her being profiled for episode 3 of this season, “Record Setter,” airing Feb. 22.
She says she had an instant rapport with Lange because of their mutual experiences as long-distance hikers. “It’s fun to talk to Willem because he genuinely seems interested in your answers,” she says. “It’s not just a job.”
So popular is the show that an anonymous viewer recently donated $100,000 toward creation of the Willem Lange Endowment Fund, meant to recognize Lange’s achievements and support NHPBS programming related to the environment and the outdoors. A $100,000 matching gift challenge to increase the fund continues through Jan. 1, 2024.
Vaughn also credits videographer Steve Giordani “and everyone in this (NHPBS) building” for the show’s celebrated status.
Lange, whose wife of many decades died in 2018, recently reconnected with an old friend, Beatrice Rogers, who now joins him on some of his sojourns. “It’s so nice to have a traveling companion,” he says.
He remains philosophical about both his fame and his future.
“Now I realize I have more memories than things to do,” he says with a laugh. “It has not been easy realizing I’ll never climb Katahdin again probably not even Mount Moosilauke. It happens to all of us.”
He adds that these days he often quotes lines from Alfred, Lord Tennyson’s poem “Ulysses”: “Old age hath yet his honour and his toil; Death closes all: but something ere in the end, Some work of noble note, may yet be done, Not unbecoming men that strove with Gods.”
For now, Lange’s work of noble note continues.