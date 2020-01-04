By Andy SchafermeyerI’M NOT a very good deer hunter. When I finally convince myself to get up and go, it is usually late in the season, the deer are pretty spooked, and the chances of bringing one down are pretty slim.
My most enthusiastic deer hunts are in fact over Thanksgiving, when taking a walk in the woods is the best way to counter the sloth that many of us experience fueled by too much food and inactivity. On these days, I find myself glad to be among the solitude of the cold woods and also pretty excited to try and flush some upland game birds.
Encountering ruffed grouse in early winter is interesting as it offers taking an inventory of how many birds are left after a few months of hunting. The season for these birds starts in the fall with hot, humid days. There are still leaves on the trees, buzzing mosquitoes and plenty of daylight. While deer hunting a few months later, flushing these birds validates their existence after they have been actively pursued by men, women and dogs for a month and a half.
At the beginning of grouse season, the birds are numerous, active and quite wily. As I walk slowly through the woods, their explosive flushes often scare the heck out of me and my hurried shots rarely hit their mark. The birds are often found in numbers of two, three or even four and, when encountered, they sprint quickly among the leaves or fly in every direction like miniature fighter pilots navigating the dense woods.
Often, grouse will flush and land a short distance away either on the ground or in a tree. If I don’t get a shot off, there is sometimes a second chance as I sneak slowly toward the spot that I watched them flee. Early-season bird hunting can be full of action as these numerous groups travel frantically through the woods. By the time December arrives, the populations have been scattered around, the numbers are much lower, and a successful hunter must change tactics.
When winter rolls around and the grouse season is nearing its end, the birds seem lethargic and almost as exhausted …like an athlete at the end of a long season. It seems that they don’t fly as frequently, instead running away when spooked. When they do flush, the act seems less energetic and the flights are a much shorter distance. At this time of year, it is much less common to find groups of birds. They are often alone.
An additional behavior of late-season grouse is their fondness for perching in trees. I’m not sure if they prefer trees or are easier to see with the leaves gone, but December is a good time to spot these birds 20 feet off the ground. It is also likely that food is harder to find on the snow-covered ground and their nutritional needs are met with buds and berries high off the ground.
When January arrives, the bird hunting season is over. I’m no longer hunting them but I notice a lot of ruffed grouse crossing the road. As I slowly cruise the snowy back roads, there always seems to be a chicken-shaped silhouette in the ditch. As mentioned, the birds seem confused, exhausted and without purpose. Perhaps the end of the season is like a finish line for this unique game species. It certainly feels like a conclusion for me.
