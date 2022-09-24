Lake Umbagog

The author took this photograph in the early morning hours on Lake Umbagog.

 ANDY SCHAFERMEYER

Editor’s note: Today’s column marks the last for Andy Schafermeyer, who will begin a new adventure that will preclude continued contributions to the Union Leader. We thank Andy for his wit and wisdom over the years and wish him the best in future endeavors.

MY personal philosophy for outdoor writing is thrift. I find that a concise and simple approach often brings successful communication.

Andy Schafermeyer Adventures Afield

Contact Andy Schafermeyer at troutandsalmon1@gmail.com