Editor’s note: Today’s column marks the last for Andy Schafermeyer, who will begin a new adventure that will preclude continued contributions to the Union Leader. We thank Andy for his wit and wisdom over the years and wish him the best in future endeavors.
MY personal philosophy for outdoor writing is thrift. I find that a concise and simple approach often brings successful communication.
On the subject of outdoor photography, I employ the opposite strategy and oversaturate whatever moment or image I hope to capture. Since the days of Polaroid cameras, I have taken thousands of pictures and have a respectable library of outdoor images, both personal and general. In this case, more is better.
The strategy of taking a lot of pictures is simple: For every 10 that I record, one might be good enough to keep. Fishing partners are sometimes frustrated while they hold a slippery specimen out in front of them while I click a seemingly absurd number of still frames. They are later grateful when the finished product is centered, well-lit and in perfect focus. In this endeavor, quantity translates into quality.
There are a few tricks that improve outdoor photography and minimize the number of practice runs that ensure a good picture. Often, taking pictures comes at the end of an exciting event such as reaching the summit of a mountain, a mighty fish battle or finding a downed deer. As such, a slow and steady approach allows all variables to settle and arrange themselves into a good picture.
I find myself resting my arms on a rock or my knee in order to steady the shot and prevent wind, water and emotion from shaking the lens. This also allows for a change in point-of-view, which is often better than an even, horizontal capture.
Finally, it is crucial to understand the role that natural light will play in a photograph. The sun should most often be behind the photographer and care must be taken to avoid shadows interfering with the image.
It was with this limited skill set that I captured one of the best images of the summer on Lake Umbagog in northern New Hampshire/western Maine.
In June, when the days are very long, the sunrises and sunsets are some of the most beautiful of the year. When opening or closing the day over a calm waterbody, the images can be truly breathtaking.
While camping on a remote island, I woke to the sound of a loon call and the gentle snoring of my fishing partner in the tent next to mine. I emerged into the quiet morning, put the coffee pot on the fire and checked my watch. It was 4:45 a.m.
Almost immediately, I heard an aggressive fish rise in the water about 50 feet from shore. As I moved my way to the water’s edge, the fish rose again — this time at 30 yards. I grabbed my fishing pole and phone and moved slowly toward the action.
I found a perfect tree limb to hold my phone should I need a “selfie” and secured it in place between two, smaller twigs. With one test picture, I knew the angle was correct, the light was perfect and the sunrise over the lake was picturesque. All I needed was a fish.
With surprising precision, I cast through the overhanging branches and into the quiet calm of the lake. Almost instantly, the fish rose again and inhaled my lure. With much more energy than I had in this early morning, it fought and trashed before slowly circling my feet. In an instant, I timed the picture, held the fish, and waited for a familiar click.
I knew that everything was in place for an epic picture and confidently released the fish.
When the rest of my camp woke, we sipped our coffee, gazed out at the beautiful sunset and marveled at one of the best pictures I’ve ever taken.