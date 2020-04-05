THE RACE IS ON! As ice slowly disappears from our lakes and ponds, I will follow its geographic retreat with the enthusiasm of someone watching a major sporting event.
The disappearance you see, is a two-man race and will determine where I throw my first cast into open water. Chances are always good that the location will be Lake Winnipesaukee, which has opened to landlocked salmon fishing. Chances are slightly better this year that the first open water will be closer to home in Northern New Hampshire.
In these locations, I will be chasing big, hungry pike as they enter shallow water to spawn.
As a biologist and outdoor writer, I am very careful not to describe fish and wildlife in human terms.
Northern pike are my favorite exception and think the best word to describe them is “cranky”. Solitary and territorial for sure, these mean fish are all business when it comes to every part of their life cycle.
Northern pike, I imagine, have no sense of humor.
Those ponds and set-backs that I know to hold pike are already opening up around the edges and I anticipate fishing some of them in the next few days. Ice out corresponds well with the biology and behavior of these predator fish. As the water temperature approaches 40, both males and females enter shallow water to begin courtship. Unlike other fish, pike will not stop feeding during their spawning period and I have some of my most successful days in early spring.
The most effective vessel to use while fishing for early-season pike is a kayak. Lightweight and mobile, they have made fishing a lot easier than dragging the canoes of my youth. I often find myself loading all of my gear into the belly of the hard plastic boat and shoving it down an embankment toward the water.
Angling kayaks have evolved to hold and store fishing gear in a way that provides stability and easy access. Most of my equipment is found strapped on the bow and never interferes with casting or landing a fish.
The quiet nature of a gliding kayak is perfect for sneaking up on these fish. They are propelled with relative ease and one strong paddle, followed by a gentle glide will bring me within casting distance of shore.
The lightweight and unobtrusive nature of kayaks also makes them a lot of fun once a big fish is hooked.
Unable to stand, kneel or even shift my weight, the fight between man and fish becomes much more intimate … not quite Hemingway’s “Old Man and the Sea,” but pretty close. I have been dragged around and twisted backwards by some very strong pike while seated in a kayak. It is hard to match that excitement.
Normally, I would discuss bait and tackle selections at this point. Luckily, these details can be minimized; pike are not very choosy in this fishing scenario. If I put a swim bait near them, a prop-bait over them, or run a spinner bait by them, there will likely be an aggressive strike.
Fishing for pike from a kayak might make landing the fish a little more difficult. It is because of this that I bring a net and some long-nosed pliers. With some very large teeth and alligator-like ferocity when trapped, the challenge of unhooking and releasing a fish is great.
For roughly two weeks, these big fish will be in a predictable location and likewise, easy to find. This year, they will be my first open water fish of the season ... but far from my last.