I HAVE SPENT the last two months shopping. I do not have holiday gift obligations for many people but I like to provide personal, quality items for those who I do.
In contrast, and like many men, I receive very little and spend the last days of December balancing my checkbook rather than organizing my gifts. I am certainly not complaining and genuinely enjoy watching my children as they sit buried in boxes and wrapping paper on Christmas morning. Providing for them is enough of a gift.
In what may be described as therapy or a unique writing exercise, I have decided to create my own wish list for this holiday. Selfish for sure, I am taking inventory of what I need to be a better outdoorsman in 2021. There is nothing wrong with wishing.
I’d like a new snow shovel. My present shovel is older than all of my children, has transported more snow than 10 dump trucks, and should be retired to a shovel hall of fame.
I’d like a pair of wool socks with a strong enough elastic infrastructure that, after a few miles of walking, do not fall down and end up gathered around my toes.
I’d like a heavy striper fly that is designed with baitfish characteristics realistic enough to be inhaled by a trophy sea bass while exhibiting the necessary aerodynamics that prevent it from hooking my own hat or head while being cast.
I’d like a scope for my rifle that doesn’t fog up or hold snow. One that is never bumped on a tree, becomes inaccurate or causes me to shoot two feet over my target.
I’d like either a five-pound smallmouth or a seven-pound largemouth bass to be fooled by any new lure that results in it being caught and photographed in front of my smiling face before being released.
I’d like to know, in advance, which articles of my fishing gear will be stolen by my son, shared with his friends, left in his car, free to rust and never returned to my inventory. I’d like these to somehow be duplicated or replaced.
I’d like one of the following but not both: the ice to remain less than 50 inches in thickness in Northern New Hampshire or an auger that is sharp, long, efficient, and light enough to carry with one hand.
I’d like meteorologists to predict the occurrences of insects with the same level of effectiveness as they do the weather. Clouds, and fronts of mosquitoes, black flies and deerflies would be great to plan around and an occasional tick update would go a long way.
I’d like a fish-finder with the technology necessary to identify good spots and force me to leave bad spots that I insist on fishing for hours because I once caught a fish there.
I’d like a shotgun that fires only when birds are in range. Perhaps the shotgun will have a digital measuring tool or GPS. It won’t shoot at grouse or woodcock that I think I can hit at 200 yards.
I’d like lip balm that really works, sunscreen that doesn’t sting my eyes, and bug spray that will never cause cancer.
I’d like the common courtesy from a white-tailed deer to look me in the eye rather than show its back side to me while running away laughing.
I hope that this is not too much to ask. I am a simple outdoorsman with simple needs. These items will bring holiday cheer for the whole year and make sure that 2021 is the best that it can be.
Happy holidays.