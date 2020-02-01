Andy Schafermeyer
There are many animals in New Hampshire that are so elusive and secretive that they are rarely seen by humans. I spend a lot of time in the woods, for example, and I’ve seen only two pine marten. The same can be said for fisher. I can count my encounters with them on one hand.
The populations of these creatures are well established and their rarity is not explained by their limited number. Instead, they are capable of living outside the fringes of human activity. No animal represents this type of existence more than the Eastern coyote.
In Groveton, there is a man whose hunting skills are constantly challenged by the pursuit of coyotes. Daegan Styles has been matching wits with these crafty canines for nearly 20 years and his knowledge and appreciation is an example of genuine sportsmanship. The challenge of a successful hunt is so great that he must prepare, plan and undertake this adventure with a much greater intensity than most sports call for.
In New Hampshire, there is no closed season for coyote hunting. This regulation alone speaks to the difficulty of the sport as wildlife managers calculate no negative impact on the population with a year-round hunt. Coyotes are simply too difficult to encounter and hunters do not reduce the overall numbers.
From Jan. 1 to March 31, hunting them at night is allowed although a permit is required. This is the season that Daegan utilizes due to one simple fact: coyotes are most active at night. Again stressing their elusiveness, coyotes roam the woods in darkness when their presence is rarely observed.
This coincides with their breeding season and, like deer season, offers small advantages for hunters. When animals reproduce, they behave in predictable ways. Successful hunters and fishermen understand this behavior.
Most evenings will find Daegan walking into the woods around 7 p.m. and finishing up around 11. He has between eight and 10 regular hunting spots, most on the fringes of a thick swamp. Always aware of the wind direction, he sits still and is well-hidden on these cold nights.
Once settled and aware of his surroundings, he uses electronic calls to communicate with coyotes. This device can emit the sound of susceptible prey like a rabbit or mouse but Daegan most often uses the sound of other coyote vocalizations.
When a creature hears the sound of its own kind, it might respond in several ways. The instinct that brings a coyote closer to Daegan might be brought on by courtship, territoriality or simple curiosity. On an average night, he will not fire a shot but might interact with five to 10 coyotes. It is this uniqueness of the hunt that brings about a deep understanding of his target.
When I asked Daegan to tell me about his inspiration to hunt coyotes, he mentioned that the challenge is so great that he is simply addicted to it. Imagine playing a pickup game of basketball against LeBron James …I’m not sure that I would enjoy the game or keep going back. Yet, in a similar contest, Daegan hunts almost every night and his dedication is admirable.
Another attraction to hunting coyotes, which is shared by other hunters, is the idea that it may help the deer herd. Coyotes are obviously predators and might have an impact on white-tailed deer numbers in obvious ways. When asked about direct influence, Daegan claims that he has seen no clear relationship and numbers of both animals seem to fluctuate based on climate and food availability more than anything else.
I wish that there were more sportsmen like Daegan in the woods. He is driven by an appreciation of the game he pursues and the challenge it presents. His sport is a difficult one yet his positive attitude is genuine and represents a true outdoorsman.