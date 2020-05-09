There are many outdoor activities to pursue in New Hampshire that fall under the category of “non-consumptive.”
Hiking, skiing, or bird-watching are just a few examples of spending quality time in nature without bringing anything home.
Hunting and fishing are the obvious opposites. A successful day usually culminates with some type of game being harvested.
I have discovered an activity that fits right in the middle of this categorization; one does not return empty handed but the impact on the resource is zero. The activity that I’m talking about is one that I have only recently started to understand and enjoy: the search for moose antlers after they’ve been shed by the bulls.
I have a close friend who has shared most of his knowledge on the subject and agreed to take me out last week to see what we could find.
Knowing exactly where the moose are when their antlers fall off is a two-part approach that is an exercise in back-calculation. First is to explore the time of year and point in their life cycle when this happens. This range is broad and might cover a two- to three-month period. Bull moose might shed their antlers anytime from November to January.
In order to find moose sheds now, in May, we had to estimate where the animals were a few months ago.
I learned that the biggest bulls winter in high-elevation softwoods. In contrast, smaller bulls and females often exploit lower elevations. I had no idea that cows and bulls winter in different areas but was soon to learn firsthand.
It was explained to me that the best areas to look are those cuts that are 8 to 10 years old. This timeline of forest succession provides the best level of browse for the moose we were looking for.
At one point in our walk, we were in obvious moose habitat as there was a lot of obvious feeding activity. We also noticed a ton of moose droppings, careful not to step in it as we walked.
My excitement grew and I felt like I might spot an antler at any moment. My friend seemed less excited and kept walking quickly through the spot. He explained the fact that the habitat had been occupied by moose was not enough to translate to good shed hunting.
Instead, we needed to look for rubs on the trees. The evidence left by bulls scraping their antlers on trees is a solid clue to males on the verge of shedding.
As we continued to walk, my friend explained that the glory days of shed hunting were about 10 years ago. Recently, he continues to find antlers but at a much lower rate. The decrease in the overall herd in New Hampshire is well documented and obviously translates into fewer antlers lying on the ground.
As we stopped for lunch, my friend spoke of missing his dog, who usually accompanies him on these shed hunts. It turns out that the dog has developed such a nose for antlers that he was left at home in order to give me a sporting chance. I appreciate that he didn’t want me out-competed but would have also enjoyed watching the dog work.
When our day ended, we had walked about eight miles and found one really nice moose shed. It was a fresh drop and the dark brown color was beautiful. We also found an older one that was faded and chewed, which we decided to let the dog play with when we got home. It was a nice way to include him and provide a small token of our day afield.