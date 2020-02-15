MANY PEOPLE assume that because I fish so much, I must eat a lot of fish. It would seem to make sense just as I assume that anyone working at McDonald’s must eat over 100 hamburgers annually.
It turns out that both assumptions are a bit of a stretch. It does sometimes occur to me after landing a big salmon, for example, that the pink fillets of the fish might taste good on a cedar plank with some sesame soy drizzled on it. I also think about baked lake trout with bread crumbs or deep fried perch fillets dipped in tartar sauce. Despite all of these culinary ambitions, I’d like to set the record straight: I do not eat a lot of fish.
The one exception that might travel from rod and reel to knife and fork is the black crappie. There are several characteristics that make this fish my favorite table fare and those range from biological characteristics to angling methods.
Black crappie belong to a group of fish often referred to as panfish. It has been said that their body shape resembles a frying pan with the tail as the handle, and this configuration might have led to the name. Either way, most panfish, including perch, are a very popular food choice for fishermen.
The body shape and bone structure of crappie seem suited to well-shaped and easily accessed fillets. With a little experience, they can be cleaned relatively quickly and easily resulting in two thick, bone-free fillets. When dining for one, only two or three fish are needed for a hearty meal.
Crappie are typical of most fish in that they travel in dense schools and, once located, are caught in rapid succession. As the schools move around, so must the angler and a healthy pursuit is part of the sport. With a liberal bag limit of 25 fish per day, a crappie fisherman looking for a meal has the ability to release small fish and keep the larger ones. I usually look for fish greater than 12 inches to turn into a meal. The process of being selective allows smaller fish to exploit the resources left by removing larger fish and the population moves forward in relative order.
Last weekend, I fished the Lakes Region and jigged some crappie through the ice. My approach was to find around 30 feet of water and actively fish the bottom 10. I use an ultra-light rod with 4-pound line and a tear-drop jig no larger than 3/8 of an inch in length. This is a very light approach and, once hooked, a good crappie feels like a monster.
Once I collected around 10 big fish, I placed them in a bucket and filled it with snow. This kept them nice and fresh for the next few hours as I drove home, put some gear away, and changed out of my winter clothes. As mentioned, processing the fish was quick and easy. Less than three hours after they were swimming in 30 feet of cold water, the fish were being placed in an egg wash, dipped in flour, and laid gently into hot oil. Crappie meat is white and not very dense and they cook quickly — about 2 minutes per side.
From frying pan to a paper towel, the brown fish strips are very tempting and I almost always sample one while it is way too hot. The remainder go in a warm flour tortilla with shredded cabbage, a little cheese, and a liberal dose of tobacco sauce. On this particular day, they became a popular choice among the other items prepared for a Super Bowl party. It was a pretty good game that was preceded by a really great day afield.