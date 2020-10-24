WHAT I admire the most about outdoor writers is their ability to create mass enthusiasm from individual adventures. From Ernest Hemingway to Jack London, the ability to share successful experiences and provide valuable advice is what made them great.
My own outdoor adventures are an even mixture of success and failures, and as such, I have to try a little harder to garner enthusiasm from my readers. Obviously, I try to focus on tales that highlight my good decisions, smart choices and positive results. Sometimes I struggle. Lucky for me, this has been one of the best bird seasons that I have ever had and a reflection is worth sharing.
Well before the season even started, I knew it was going to be great. I prepared myself to tell grand tales of bird hunting success before I had even taken my shotgun out of storage. These predictions are sometimes proven untrue as outdoor sports have a large degree of uncertainty related to climate and luck. I am pleased to announce that this report is (similar to Hemingway and London, only with half the genius) inspired by extraordinary success and skill. In fact, I have not had a day of bird hunting this season that has not been great.
My early observations of upland birds like grouse and woodcock were good. I knew that the dry spring would translate into successful nesting and a large number of successful hatches. By the time August rolled around, I was seeing large broods with great frequency. As I drove my favorite logging roads in northern New Hampshire, I watched individual birds get bigger and healthier. By September, I started to see smaller birds, which could only be explained by the second nesting, adding even more numbers to the population.
My typical approach is to select an area that has the correct ratio between animals and humans. In other words, I look for spots that will hold a lot of birds and very few hunters. I take the same approach with fishing, hiking and all other outdoor sports.
The solution is often simple and accomplished with a willingness to walk deeper into the woods than others may be. I strive to achieve from my experience, a pleasure that is deeper than convenience. This often allows for a slower, methodical approach and forces me to plan with greater detail and subsequent understanding of my hunt.
Trying to find and flush upland birds is simply taking a long walk without a destination. It is a continuous experience with senses heightened and any urgency kept well in check. A hunter may walk through high quality habitat and encounter many birds only to spend the next thousand steps in silent mediocrity.
This year, those slow periods have been rare and I find myself in more frequent flushes of one, two, or three birds at a time.
As I get older and my eyesight fades, I find myself pulling the trigger less frequently. I know immediately if a bird is out of range. In my youth, I would empty my gun. I now watch contently as the birds disappear. Even without bringing one down, I appreciate the hunt, acknowledge the success and think of ways to share my experiences with others. I’m sure that they provide some level of excitement and encouragement.
