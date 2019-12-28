In many ways, each generation has it a little easier than the previous one. My father, for example, kept a chainsaw in the back of his truck that weighed 100 pounds. It looked, sounded and performed like the bulky, dangerous tool that it was. I think it was red, but with the scratches, oil and burned plastic, it was hard to tell.
I keep my chainsaw in a hard plastic case in the tool box of my truck. It weighs around 20 pounds, is easier to use and much safer. My chainsaw is orange and still looks pretty new.
To finish my long-winded metaphor, my son received a chainsaw for Christmas. It is battery powered, weighs around five pounds and, festooned with purple and green stickers, it looks like a toy.
As technology advances and humans don’t have to struggle as much, it is easy to understand that things should get easier, and the subsequent efficiency doesn’t always translate into laziness. After all, it makes sense to work with the best tool for the job.
It is no surprise that hunting and fishing are following this trend perfectly and I’m moving right along with the change.
A great example of this type of progress emerged about 20 years ago in the form of portable bob-houses for ice fishing. Before this, bob-houses were built of wood, metal and foam insulation. They were heavy and difficult to move, but at the time, were the right tool for the job.
Many of today’s ice fishermen prefer the portable ice shelter for many reasons. The ease and convenience of their use is obvious and, more importantly, allow an angler to fish in many different locations throughout the season.
I use three different types, each with its own unique value. The first model is a tall, rectangular shelter with a solid, plywood floor with two holes through which an angler can sink a line. When this structure is up, it is very solid and heavy enough to sustain all but the most ferocious winds. It collapses neatly but is difficult to pull through snow deeper than four inches. Even my snowmobile struggles with this beast in tow.
Because of these features, I chose this bob-house when I’m fishing a very short distance from my truck. I also like this one when fishing with kids because it is very roomy and quickly becomes a fort-like shelter where bored children can sit and punch cold fingers into their phone or tablet.
My second portable shelter is a dome-shaped nylon structure that sets up in a way very similar to a tent. This structure has no floor, instead resting directly on the ice. Because it is so lightweight and portable, it must be tethered down with heavy duty rope and ice anchors. This bob-house is very easy to transport and collapses into a cylindrical bag that can be easily slung over my shoulder or carried in a jet sled.
Complete with windows and ventilation, it keeps me warm and dry in the most brutal weather.
My most recent bob-house is a fold-over, insulated structure that uses the transport sled as its base. It is equipped with two seats and telescopic poles that create a very roomy and comfortable shelter.
When collapsed and in transport, this style holds a lot of gear and travels easily across the ice. Recently, this has become my favored setup because it allows me to move around all day without much work.
In the 40-plus years I have been ice fishing, bob-houses have become much simpler and easier to use. Just getting out of the wind is usually enough to create comfortable conditions, and adding a propane heater can make them as comfortable as a living room.
Using the best available gear is a huge advantage and makes for the best adventures afield.
