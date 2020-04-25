THERE ARE some outdoor activities that require instruction or guidance, and some that can be undertaken with little experience. I believe, for example, that a person can teach himself or herself to fish.
With mild determination and learning from trial and error, most fishing activities can result in individual accomplishments.
When considering hunting in New Hampshire, things become a little more difficult to master by oneself. Outside of the inherent risks of using a firearm, certain elements need to be taught rather than individually investigated. Turkey hunting is a perfect example as someone new to the sport might have difficulty getting started alone.
A perfect learning opportunity exists in New Hampshire for the tutelage that turkey hunting requires. A weekend youth hunt provides opportunities for those under the age of 16 to join a more experienced, licensed hunter and learn the sport. The youth hunt this year is this weekend.
Several years ago, I took my son turkey hunting on the youth weekend and it remains some of our fondest memories of spending time together in the outdoors. The process began by scouting our preferred location and trying to identify those variables that would give us the best chance at a successful hunt. Obviously understanding preferred habitat and predictable behavior would be crucial.
We hoped to understand the feeding habits of spring birds and because fruits, berries, and other soft mast have not yet ripened, we looked for the grasses and sprouting greens that are just starting to appear.
In addition to food sources, we tried to understand mating behavior as this drive is very strong in spring turkeys and often supersedes other behavioral traits. During the youth hunt, only male birds may be taken and we hoped to find an ambitious tom looking for female birds.
Our final consideration was a strategic one as we needed a location to hide, a spot to place a decoy and an unobstructed shooting lane. Finally settling on a tree line between two fields, our planning was beginning to wrap up. For my son, the process of planning our hunt provided unexpected excitement.
For an entire week prior to the hunt, we were walking in the woods, talking about the biology and behavior of turkeys, and clearly bonding over it all.
When the early-morning hours of opening day arrived, it took only a gentle whisper to wake up my sleeping son. He was dressed and ready to go in minutes. As we walked in the darkness, neither of us spoke until we were seated in the dense brush. Even then, we whispered and huddled close to stay warm.
It became instantly clear that we had chosen a good spot as the subtle sounds of turkeys broke with the dawn. We could hear chicken-like clucks and chirps. With excitement that he had never felt before, my son watched, wide-eyed as birds flew down from trees and landed in the field.
It was so quiet that we could hear the sound of their flapping wings. Almost instantly, a dominant male bird recognized our decoy and began to investigate. Each slow step brought it closer and closer to us.
At the right time, I motioned for my son to raise his gun and take aim. He did and soon after, I gave him the signal to fire. His first turkey was a 17-pound bird.
The experience and bonding that took place while teaching my son to turkey hunt is something that we will always remember. I hope he uses his experience to teach one of his own children someday.