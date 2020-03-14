Most rivers and streams in New Hampshire open to fishing on Jan. 1. This may seem exciting to those anglers who love flowing conditions and highly prefer open water to ice fishing. I am in the middle of the road on this one as I love ice fishing but have a very strong affinity for water in its liquid form. Again, the January opening date is very appealing and the weather of the past week should get all anglers pretty excited.
I live in northern New Hampshire and I love it for all of the reasons that I’m about to complain about. First, winter seems like a six-month period stuck between bird season and mud season. Most of our lakes and ponds have frozen by Halloween and remain that way until May. High school baseball players won’t step on the field until late April and even then will be fielding grounders in muddy snow.
As a dedicated fly fisherman, I am always excited by the January opening and winter opportunity but I’m constantly reminded by Mother Nature that my home waters are a tough place to fish. The first deterrent to my enthusiasm is a physical one as access to these flowing waters is almost always difficult. When looking at the winter conditions of rivers, walking into and through them might seem like something undertaken by a lunatic. Deep snowbanks line the water and solid ice shelves occupy the channel. These conditions are far from inviting.
Once my mind is made up and I’ve chosen a location with only a moderate risk of injury, there are several tactics that seem to increase the likelihood of catching winter fish. It all starts with fly selection and I rotate between really big and really small ones. This approach is driven by the simple fact that aquatic insect life is scarce in these conditions. I might try to fool a fish into eating an absurd offering like a purple muddler minnow. In contrast, I might attempt to mimic the limited natural food source with a size-20 nymph. When I get completely desperate, I fish them both together with the smaller fly tied to the back of the bigger.
In the winter, water clarity is at its highest and it becomes important to minimize anything that might spook a fish. Thin leaders and small knots become important and “finesse fishing” becomes the favored approach.
The cold water temperatures slow the metabolism of some fish and put trout and salmon into a state of semi-hibernation. It is because of this that I don’t expect them to chase my flies or strike aggressively. In this game, I have to put the fly right in the fish’s face. It also means more frequent casting and covering the water more slowly.
Certain challenges must be overcome while winter fishing and patience is often tested. Frozen line and clogged guides are constant. Fly line becomes less flexible and sometimes lands on the water with the grace of a two-by-four. The hair or feathers that create a fly might also freeze together or become stiff.
In addition to the impacts on fishing gear and how it functions are those on the human body. I find it difficult to fish with gloves on but a pair of fingerless wool ones have been part of my repertoire and, besides smelling awful, are pretty effective. I also have several pairs of neoprene waders that allow me to stay in water that might otherwise numb my legs and lower half.
Open water fishing in late winter is not for everyone. It allows me a temporary escape from ice fishing and provides a window into the awesome season to come. Here in northern New Hampshire, it is only three short months away.