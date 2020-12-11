THE LAST DAY of deer season can stir many emotions. For those lucky enough to have already gotten their deer, it is inconsequential. For those hunting on the last day, feelings fluctuate among anxiety, resolve and relief.
Although the number of deer harvested in 2020 deer is slightly higher than this time last year, most of the hunters who I communicate with have had a tough season. To be clear, I am the worst deer hunter of all my friends and difficult seasons are common for me. When November turns to December and some of my more skillful friends have not filled their tag, however, I start to ponder.
When opening day is several weeks behind them and a great number of hours have been spent in the woods, many backseat biologists search for a reason for their struggle to find deer. I have heard them all. My personal approach is a humble one and explain my lack of success by a decreased skill level that translates to everything including hunting, fishing and even writing. If success eludes me, it is often because I am simply not good enough.
To their credit, many sportsmen and women have a greater sense of pride and do not accept defeat as easily as I do. They search for explanations that center around the same variables, which include winter severity, mast crops, coyote populations, and overall management by state agencies, all of which play a role in the biology of white-tailed deer.
While a combination of emotions might exist as the deer season dwindles down, I have one friend who exhibits the most sensible attitude. My buddy Jake is an accomplished hunter and has already taken more deer in his 28 years that I ever will. As the days passed without any luck, he put his nose to the ground and simply tried harder.
Jake began the 2020 season in full force. He started early and hunted hard. Muzzleloader season came and went with no success. Every day that he returned home empty-handed was a learning experience, which guided his next hunt.
As other hunters sought to find a reason behind their struggles, Jake felt challenged and responded with renewed enthusiasm. As a hunter who is highly aware of deer biology, his focus was rarely on what was going wrong but, rather, how to make it right.
On the final Sunday of the season, Jake woke up and determinedly decided to give it everything he had. Fresh snow had fallen and he knew that the odds of tracking a deer were good. Putting the 4 o’clock deadline out of his thoughts, he walked deliberately with a focused determination.
Morning passed uneventfully, there was very little fresh sign, and by lunchtime no deer had traveled within the sights of his gun. A cold peanut butter-and-jelly sandwich provided him with the last of the energy he would use this deer season.
Like a ticking clock, each footstep brought him closer to the end of the season. With about an hour of daylight left in the snowy woods, Jake found, tracked and eventually brought down a very nice seven-point buck. After the first shot, his gun jammed and he calmly reloaded without panic or anxiety. Hard work had paid off.
It is just as likely that Jake, like many others, ended his 2020 season without having taken a deer. What makes him unique is that he would not have sought any blame. He would remember fondly each day and simply wished that he had tried a little harder.