The year 2020 will be remembered as one filled with incredible headlines, with some of the most alarming involving our increasingly fragile climate. Wildfires are burning at a devastating rate and the range has never been more vast. Tropical storms have begun their persistent march toward the Gulf States while, here in New England, a significant drought has accompanied a very hot summer.
As someone who reports on events and offers my own interpretation, I feel a slight obligation to point out positive situations and look on the bright side, so to speak. One of the most glaring is an important part of the life cycle of an animal that I am soon going to be spending a lot of time with. The Ruffed Grouse, or Partridge, is a very popular game in New Hampshire with a season that opens Oct. 1.
Like many upland birds, the grouse is a ground-nesting animal, which means, well … exactly that. Raising young on the ground is filled with risk and grouse rely on some pretty amazing camouflage and good luck to keep their nests hidden and the offspring safe.
A hen will build a nest at the base of a tree or other shelter and construct it quickly and simply. Utilizing leaves and other available materials, it will appear as a shallow depression roughly six inches in diameter.
There exists a delicate balance between grouse nesting success and the weather. The most detrimental events for these broods is heavy rain. The consequences of a nest on the ground are obvious. As mentioned, that has not been much of a problem this year and the critical month of June was one of the driest on record in New Hampshire.
Most ruffed grouse hens will lay 10 to 15 eggs if conditions are favorable, and this year seems to be exemplary in that respect. Grouse nests have been dry and, by all speculation, very successful. A brood of five to 10 chicks may have been up and running by July, allowing juveniles to have a significant jump-start on growing and feeding.
The marks of their success can be measured in many ways, but the most reliable may be undertaken by sportsmen who spend a lot of time in the woods. Simple observation allows for predictive statements on the upcoming season. In the last few months, I have heard many loggers, foresters and anglers comment on how many grouse they have been seeing. The observations of broods containing several birds is even more encouraging.
Ruffed Grouse have a short life span and, of those born in the spring, around half survive to see the fall. By the time winter concludes, the overall numbers are even lower and a small number exist to start the process anew in the spring. No one knows what the spring of 2021 will bring. Whatever happens, the resiliency of Ruffed Grouse will persist.