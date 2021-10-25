TODAY marks the last day for the 2021 New Hampshire moose hunt. This opportunity began in 1988 and has provided over 30 years of exciting October challenges for those lucky enough to participate.
Almost certainly on the wish list of every hunter, being chosen in the moose drawing is just the first step in a long adventure. The planning and strategy of a moose hunt is more complex than other hunts and can mean the difference between satisfaction and frustration.
Curiously, the process begins before one is actually chosen through the lottery-like drawing. When submitting an application, potential hunters are asked to choose a zone in which they would prefer to hunt. Known as Wildlife Management Units (WMU), these catchments cover the entire state and careful consideration must be used to select an area. Accommodations, land use, access and moose densities are just a few of the variables to consider.
Once drawn for the hunt, a permit is issued to the lucky hunter. The permit specifies the location and gender of the moose allowed for harvest. A WMU can be large and deciding where to hunt within the boundaries of one is crucial. The most successful hunters know the habits of their quarry and identifying preferred moose habitat is vital to finding one.
In October, these large animals are on the cusp of their breeding season and will be found in those areas that offer success in finding a mate. The next step is determining how to best access a chosen hunting spot. Moose are, by far, the largest game animal in New England and careful preparation must be made to handle the tasks of bringing one down and bringing one out.
Unlike other game, a well-thought plan must be in place for getting the animal out of the woods and into a truck or trailer. Roads, paths and trails must be identified and intertwined through the areas that will be hunted. If fortunate enough, some type of vehicle can get close to the kill site. If not, a contingency plan must be in place.
It becomes crucial to understand the ownership and access of the land. A locked gate can become a significant barrier and should be investigated before it becomes a necessity. Asking permission for any type of access is better accomplished prior to the hunt and before a sense of urgency becomes a factor. A quick recovery reduces the risk of losing meat or damaging the carcass. Poor or slow handling of a moose might lead to an undesirable or “gamey” taste to the meat. Dirt, heat and moisture should be avoided during this already-difficult process.
Familiarity with the land is an advantage and pre-trip scouting helps in identifying locations and landmarks. When a moose is shot, it may travel a long way before falling. Even the best-laid plans for recovery may encounter a significant change when tracking or trailing a wounded animal, and strategic planning will prove effective once again. This familiarity also ensures that a hunting team is in compliance with the rules dictating zones in which a moose may be hunted.
Planning and executing a moose hunt in New England can be one of the most difficult events in a hunter’s history. Just as much work goes into the planning as does in the pursuit and processing. With careful planning, it can be the event of a lifetime. Without it, frustration and challenges could lead to an exhausting and difficult adventure.