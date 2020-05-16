AS A BOY, it was not uncommon for me to sample nature a little more closely than children do today. In addition to keeping long-term “pets” that included frogs, snakes and once a raccoon, I also borrowed items for a few hours before returning them. Samples that fell into this category included lightning bugs, tadpoles and many, many snakes.
In the simpler time of the 1970s and 80s, I spent 75 percent of my time outside. Inside only to sleep and bathe, the woods was my real home and I tried to learn everything I could about it.
One logical development to this type of lifestyle was learning to hunt and fish. I owned one fishing pole and one .22 rifle. Neither was of high quality and both were often repaired. At the time, the only thing I needed to purchase from a store was bullets. Everything else that I needed for my pursuits, I could gather from the woods around me.
Live bait for fishing was a constant pursuit and I kept Mason jars full of crickets and grasshoppers in every corner of our home. Also collected and preserved were minnows and crayfish — both stored for use as future bait.
The most exciting to collect and effective to use was obviously worms. Small earthworms and fat night crawlers were like currency to me and could be shared or traded with other fishing buddies.
Finding worms was mostly an opportunistic approach. If my mom were in the garden, I’d follow behind her and pick up a few samples. On most mornings, worms could be found sliding across sidewalks around the house. These were all gathered up and placed in makeshift containers filled with moist dirt.
The one exception to gathering worms by chance was the active pursuit known by the not-so-creative term of “night crawling.” In the spring, often during an evening rainstorm, the biggest and fattest of the worms would slowly emerge from the ground and spend time roaming the dark, wet, grass.
I have yet to encounter a worm biologist and ask for clarification on this behavior. Perhaps they were feeding, or looking for mates. For all I know, they might have been stretching their (legs?) after a long winter. Either way, for many years, warm spring nights in the rain meant listening to frogs and gathering worms.
I still keep worms in my refrigerator, and my 13-year-old daughter recently discovered a large plastic container with dark, unidentifiable contents. When I told her that the box was filled with worms, she was utterly confused. She was not offended or grossed-out but simply could not understand how or why there were worms stored next to her yogurt.
Always curious, she listened intently as I described my lifelong pursuit of collecting and storing bait for fishing. After learning of night crawlers and their mysterious emergence in the spring, it was decided that the next rainy night would be a field exercise in that very activity.
Very soon we found ourselves on the front lawn while a gentle rain fell. The peepers were screaming and I was brought back to the memories of my youth. Sharing it with my daughter made it even more special.
We walked slowly through the grass with flashlights pointed downward. Success was immediate as big, fat worms were visible and easily collected. It will be hard to describe the giggles from my daughter as she tried to grab a slippery worm that was half-emerged from a hole in the earth.
Within a few minutes, we had a dozen new worms to add to the container. My daughter brought it inside, shook some rain off her shoulders and calmly put the box in the refrigerator … right next to her yogurt.
