WHEN THE SEASONS overlap in New Hampshire, there is a mixed reaction by those who spend time outdoors.
When an early winter sneaks into fall, for example, and windy snow knocks down the leaves, it is easy to feel cheated out of the beautiful views of foliage. Likewise, when spring overstays its welcome and a 40-degree rain falls in June, a day outdoors can become quite miserable.
Always looking for the glass to be half full, I make an effort to acknowledge when these seasonal overlaps bring comfortable conditions to my adventures. Spring skiing is a great example and provides some of the most fun anyone can have on the slopes. A warm, sunny day spent ice fishing can bring the same sense of comfort and provide for an awesome day.
Last week, I experienced just such a positive weather event as March 31 felt more like June 21 and I decided to spend the last day of rabbit season hunting with a few friends.
The morning started cold and the temperatures were well below freezing in Jefferson. Even though a light snow had fallen the day before, not much of it remained in the area we were exploring.
We found typical habitat for snowshoe hare, which included a swampy area interspersed with alder and small patches of softwood trees. These elusive animals like to spend their day in hollow cavities and brush piles. They move very little and save most of their activity for night.
At this time of the year, food availability is slight and the preferred cover is that which offers protection. Often, their coat remains white after the snow has melted, making them very susceptible to predators.
As four of us moved slowly through the wet forest, the frozen conditions made for pretty easy walking. Our approach was a slow stealth as two dogs ran frantically among us. The young beagles ran in what seemed like an unorganized frenzy, with bells on their collars to sound out their locations for the hunters. The pattern is actually methodical and effective as they put their noses over every inch of cover. When the scent of a rabbit is detected, they begin a short, barking pattern that increases as they get closer to one another.
Every day brings a new learning experience for me and, on this day, I discovered that the cold morning had essentially “frozen” the scent and a fresh scent was hard for the dogs to pick up. For the first few hours, there was very little barking among the continued bell sounds of very hard-working dogs.
As the day warmed up, smells became easier for the dogs to recognize and our hunt began to get exciting. As the hunters spaced themselves out in a slow walk following the dogs, the barking began to increase and rabbits began scurrying among us.
Despite the speed and dexterity that they are capable of, most of the hares move in short, calculated patterns. We were seeing the white outline of several rabbits as they came in and out of view among the dense underbrush. We were all very patient as an effective and safe shot rarely presented itself.
When the day ended, we walked out of the warm woods with two snowshoe hare, some very tired dogs and beads of sweat on our foreheads. The way that warm weather had sneaked into a day in March made for a great day to end the season.
