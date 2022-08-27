FLY ROD

Downsizing equipment like this tiny fly rod can intensify outdoor activities and bring a greater sense of accomplishment.

OF THE many observations I make afield, only a small number seem worthy of deeper reflection and even fewer eventually attain the validity necessary to become worthwhile advice.

While it would seem like the cornerstone of an outdoor writer, valuable guidance is actually difficult for me to offer. I feel much more comfortable discussing mistakes and pondering confusing scenarios.

