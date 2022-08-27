OF THE many observations I make afield, only a small number seem worthy of deeper reflection and even fewer eventually attain the validity necessary to become worthwhile advice.
While it would seem like the cornerstone of an outdoor writer, valuable guidance is actually difficult for me to offer. I feel much more comfortable discussing mistakes and pondering confusing scenarios.
In a moment of clarity last weekend, however, I discovered an interesting approach to fishing that has wide-reaching reverberations for many of my favorite outdoor activities.
While being steadily and fairly out-fished by a friend, I hooked into a smallmouth bass that took over five minutes to land. It made repeated dives into deep water, long runs to the left and right of the boat, and tested my angling skills more than any other fish.
While my buddy had landed much larger fish and brought them to the boat quickly and easily, I engaged in a battle normally reserved for trophy fish with my rod bent in half and my muscles tightened through it all.
The bass that educated me was only 14 inches long and weighed just over a pound, but the reason for the epic competition was simple. I was fishing with a thin, lightweight rod in significant contrast to the one my friend had employed. His had the strength and flexibility of a two-by-four. It was the downsizing of my equipment that intensified the event, tested my skills and created a much greater contact between man and fish.
Since that day, I have given much thought to other ways I can simplify my approach in order to experience a greater challenge and sense of achievement. Reducing some sports to their basic elements will have varying degrees of success and I gladly accept the challenge of this type of change.
I recently made a fly rod that is only five feet in length and thin enough to bend in the slightest wind. Officially a two-weight, this rod makes casting difficult, and short flips in dense cover are the preferred way to deliver a fly to the water.
The skinny rod has incredible sensitivity and I can feel each bump and twist of a fly bouncing among the rocks of a streambed. I have learned to use near-surgical precision to drift a fake insect through the many twists and turns of delicate trout habitat.
It is difficult to change my longstanding approach to fly fishing, but this new, simpler approach has already brought rewards in the form of beautiful, wild brook, brown and rainbow trout. With downsized equipment, each fish feels and fights like a monster.
As we head into fall, this new mindset has me thinking about a new approach to hunting. My deer rifle is a bulky and powerful one with a fast, semi-automatic feed of ammunition and a scope that resembles a telescope. An appropriate but effective downsize might be the lever-action 30-30 with a peep sight that I got when I was a teenager. It will require increased concentration, greater marksmanship and a shorter shooting distance.
All of these variables seem to fit with my new attitude. Stay tuned for a report of whatever success or failure I achieve.