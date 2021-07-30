The ability to adapt and overcome unexpected events is a crucial characteristic for outdoor adventurers. Conditions can change in the blink of an eye and one must be prepared for anything.
This may seem like the introduction of an exciting story involving equipment failure, dangerous weather, or fighting a wild animal but, alas, it is about a fishing trip.
With the frequent rain of July, I decided to travel to one of my favorite trout streams in Maine. The drive was long but the rewards could be great with foot-long Brook Trout swimming through the cool, high flows of this remote stream.
As the main travel route between two large lakes, high streamflows encourage large, lake-dwelling trout to enter the stream where they are much easier to catch on a fly rod. Conditions were perfect and I made it to the water just as the sun was rising.
After a five-minute hike, I reached the familiar favorite spot and was unfortunately greeted with a significant disturbance – one that threatened the success of my entire day. A beaver had constructed a dam on the best section of the stream and changed the hydraulics and morphology of the whole system. The structure was so large and complex that I suspected several beavers had been on the construction crew. The effectiveness of the structure had to be, to some extent, admired.
I am not a stranger to this phenomenon and have fished in beaver ponds across New Hampshire. My current dilemma existed because I was prepared to fish the fast-moving water of a waist-deep stream. Instead, I found myself in a muddy pond with a downstream system of low, discolored water.
This was a conundrum that forced me to sit down and strategize for a few minutes. As I did, my mind wondered and I considered the logistics of the beaver and its goals.
In the most simple definition, this structure was created to provide habitat for the existence of its creator. Not many animals modify the environment in this way, surviving instead by seeking out the right conditions.
The slow-moving impoundment provides beavers with protection from predators and better conditions to survive the winter.
The trickle-down effects of this significant change are vast and the number of animals supported by this new environment are plentiful. Wetlands provide some of the most diverse species composition in New England. As I considered this, a frog jumped out of the wet grass and landed on my wading boot. I had to grin at this symbolic event and, as thoughts of fishing diminished, considered more of what I was seeing.
There were small fish swimming in the shallow water in front of me. Where I hoped to find large adult fish, I was instead observing the juveniles traversing the new conditions. Spawning and nursery habitat for trout had been created where it had not existed before. This crucial component may be responsible for a more robust population in the stream and lake populations.
As I chewed on a long piece of grass, I looked upstream and saw a fish rise in the deeper water of the dam. It occurred to me that the deep, sediment-rich water provided ideal habitat for aquatic insects and there were hungry trout feeding on them with some regularity.
I stood up, changed my fly to a small grasshopper pattern and walked slowly to the flat water upstream. With my first cast, an aggressive Brook Trout splashed onto my offering. After removing the hook, I let the fish swim freely inside my net while I admired it.
My admiration only grew as the trout swam away and into the dark depths of the amazing structure that I had only minutes before been unprepared for. A deeper understanding and a few quick adjustments made the day a complete success.