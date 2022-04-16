APRIL SHOWERS bring many things, but whimsical proverbs rarely describe my outdoor adventures.
In contrast to the beautiful imagery of daffodils and tadpoles, heavy rain brings me muddy rivers, numb fingers and many other conditions that translate into difficult fishing.
After a few months separated from fly fishing, my enthusiasm is great and I have little trouble convincing myself that I can overcome spring conditions to successfully angle a few trout. Sometimes, I accomplish this very challenge, but more frequently, I fail miserably and curse Mother Nature for her relentless assault on my favorite hobbies.
Recently, I have had increasing success while exploring the Upper Connecticut River in Coos County.
Originating in the Connecticut Lakes near the Canadian border, the river winds through the quiet landscape where it divides agriculture and open fields, and cooperates with smaller streams to accumulate some of the best trout water in New Hampshire.
The river is stocked annually with brook, brown and rainbow trout, but the harsh conditions of April convince biologists to wait until the snow has melted, water temperatures warm and flood conditions recede. With all of these precautions in mind, the river is rarely stocked before May.
Fortunately, the system is healthy enough to support a trout’s life cycle throughout an entire year, and hungry fish can be found before the stocking season begins.
No species epitomizes the resiliency of the Upper Connecticut more than the brown trout, whose aggressive nature and vast diet allow it to attain an impressive length and weight rarely reached by other fish. Browns in the 5-to 10-pound range are caught with some frequency from Pittsburg to Colebrook — often in the harsh conditions of April.
Compare a spring brown trout to a black bear at the same time of year. A long winter with limited food leaves them both emerging with a seemingly insatiable urge to feed. For both trout and bear, food is scarce and opportunistic animals sometimes make bad decisions.
For brown trout, these decisions might include chasing and biting a large fly that imitates a fish or insect that simply does not exist. Their hunger sometimes supersedes an instinct to survive and years of cautious behavior are forgotten.
In the pure and seemingly perfect approach to fly fishing, trout and salmon are focused on a food source that must be perfectly imitated by a hook decorated with fur and feathers. An angler offering a different or inaccurate fly pattern might be employing a futile approach to catching such a perfect fish.
In reality and in contrast to their ability to detect danger, hungry brown trout will viciously attack a large, overdressed fly to the ultimate surprise of fish and fisherman. After a few minutes of ripping a streamer through deep, dark water, I often switch to an awkwardly drifting wolly-bugger with rubber legs. Resembling nothing more than a possible but unknown food source, this fly has produced some of my greatest brown trout catches. This otherwise absurd approach to the perfection of fly-fishing appeals to me on many levels and helps navigate the early season on the Connecticut River.
Catching a beautiful fish is a great way to start the season.