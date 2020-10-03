A FEW YEARS AGO, Andrew Saunders of Stark got a new dog. Cork was the name chosen for the German Wirehaired Pointer and she was quick to display high intelligence and instinct.
It was decided that the characteristics displayed by this dog were worthy building blocks for developing an excellent hunting partner. When Andrew enrolled himself and Cork in a dog-obedience class offered through his local 4H group, things got even better.
As a typically busy 14-year-old who started school in September, the opportunities for Andrew to hunt with Cork seemed limited. They often walked through the late summer woods and were learning about each other while longing for more outdoor adventures.
With seemingly short notice, Andrew’s dad suggested taking advantage of New Hampshire’s youth waterfowl hunt. On the Saturday and Sunday before the regular season of each year, residents under the age of 15 can hunt with any licensed hunter over the age of 18. This is an awesome opportunity to expose young people to the sport and give them an experience that they may enjoy for years and eventually pass on in the same way.
Saturday, Sept. 26, started as a warm, muggy morning on the Connecticut River in Stratford. The three hunters hit the water at 515 a.m. and Cork was working at a level of excitement that most opening-day dogs exhibit.
They borrowed a brown canoe for its advantage of camouflage, and burlap bags were draped over any exposed elements of the operation.
As Andrew scanned the sky from the bow, his father paddled gently in the back while Cork drooled and waited for action that it had never experienced.
Quickly, a wood duck appeared and flew in a route directly toward the canoe. Andrew raised and shot but missed this difficult flight pattern. Within minutes, another wood duck flew again, straight at them. Andrew took another calculated shot and missed again.
Always optimistic, the team remarked about the early action of seeing two birds within range in such a short period. They had been battle tested and they continued down river.
Soon, Cork, in an effort to validate her place among the hunters, alerted them to a small group of ducks floating in the quiet water of a setback.
The crew crept in and Andrew made a great shot across the river to get his first duck. The excitement was temporarily dampened by difficulty finding the bird. It was a sure hit, but the duck had seemed to disappear.
Cork again rose to the occasion and swam a few circles before locating their quarry. After a fist-bump and a few pictures, they moved on.
Everyone had a renewed sense of enthusiasm and Cork had a hard time not fidgeting with the dead duck that lay in the bottom of the canoe. As they continued to creep through the low water of the quiet river, they kept their eyes and ears open for both ducks and geese.
Throughout the course of the weekend, different methods were employed as they tried squawking through duck calls (which confused Cork with a funny, head-tilting response). The hunters set up a blind and put a few decoys in the water and tried still hunting. The results were positive; they found themselves among waterfowl of every type.
The youth waterfowl hunt was a great experience for Andrew. His father and dog were essential to the success and exposure to such an exciting sport. He asked for a shotgun for Christmas and now declares himself a lifelong duck hunter.