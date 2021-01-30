THE SIGHTS and sounds of nature have become a common part of my existence. For this, I am lucky and hear the songs of birds with equal reverence and familiarity as that of a song by Led Zeppelin.
I can identify fish by the way that they rise just as easily as I identify baseball players by their swing. I am as quick to identify the smell of an active beaver lodge as I am the contents of a crock pot in my mother’s kitchen.
This familiarity can only be acquired by repetition and is made stronger with every outdoor adventure. It would be easy to say that, in my almost 50 years, I have “seen it all,” but the truth is much different. On almost every walk, hike or boat ride, I see new things and often question something in my surroundings.
While ice fishing a remote pond recently, I saw something that I had seen a million times but rarely pondered. I knew that it was a synthetic structure designed to somehow help ducks, and I have found them on many small waterbodies. I had always referred to them as “duck boxes,” but my understanding ended there.
On this particular day, the fish were not biting and I found myself staring at the rectangular duck box that shared the ice with me. It would be nice if my fishing adventures were so action-packed that I had no time to daydream, but the reality leaves with a lot of time to stare off into space, waiting to be brought back into focus by an energetic fish.
On my phone, I did some on-the spot research by seeking out duck boxes and their role in waterfowl management. The primary function of these boxes in New Hampshire is to provide critical nesting habitat for wood ducks.
One of the most colorful and beautiful ducks, “woodies” are creatures of still water created by river setbacks or small wooded ponds. Built by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, the Audubon Society and even some energetic cub scout groups, these structures allow for convenient, abundant locations that serve these ducks in locations where nesting habitat is otherwise not available.
The preferred nesting location for a wood duck is in a tree cavity directly above the water. As it turns out, artificial nesting boxes account for a high percentage of this activity. Relatively safe from predation and weather, these boxes are lined with sawdust and whatever the ducks add for insulation.
Females will lay between six and 12 eggs, sometimes using a nest previously abandoned by another duck. When ducklings are large enough, they emerge from the hole and plop unceremoniously into the water below.
State biologists maintain these boxes as part of a larger management plan for wood ducks. Annual maintenance involves a mid-winter inspection and evaluation of nesting success. As the old nesting materials are removed and replaced, the evidence of the previous season’s brood is analyzed and recorded. The data becomes part of a long-running evaluation of wood ducks and over time, population trends can be observed.
The spare time that I have between catching fish is, unfortunately, abundant and could almost certainly be minimized with greater angling skills. Fortunately, I can use the time to better understand the nature that surrounds me and build on my familiarity with everything I encounter.
