JUST WHEN I think I have something figured out, someone smarter than me comes along and, often, my ideas are corrected. I recently pointed out one of my favorite bird hunting covers to a friend who frequently fills this role and, as usual, several lessons were learned.
As I described the lowland area of alders and pin cherries, I recounted how many woodcock I had flushed the previous fall. It is now winter and the area is snow-covered but the specifics of the habitat as it relates to upland birds was clear to both of us. I thought that I had a pretty solid case complete with observations both correct and insightful.
In a gentle but clear way, my buddy informed me that I had misidentified the speckled alder that was actually a species of tree known as glossy buckthorn. I had been corrected.
With further explanation, I learned that this shrub-like tree is an invasive species with certain attributes that make it undesirable in otherwise natural habitats. The word “invasive” has negative implications and, especially in nature, demand an explanation.
The most direct implication of any species occupying an area that it has not formerly existed is the displacement of other “native” species. Plants and animals that have been part of the New Hampshire landscape for hundreds of years might be eradicated by new, aggressive “invaders.” This science behind this is significant and, indeed, many species are threatened by this very ecological phenomenon.
Once these organisms become established and reproduce, economic or environmental disruptions are created and, in many cases, irreversible. One small change in the vast puzzle of nature can have rippling effects and long-lasting consequences.
At first glance, glossy buckthorn seems like a wildlife-friendly plant. During spring and summer, its abundant berries seem to provide an adequate food source for small mammals, birds and insects. Unfortunately, the nutritional value is inferior to native species and most animals who feed on it receive very little benefit and pass it quickly, which increases the distribution by spreading seeds.
The thick canopy and abundant shade created by buckthorn create another negative situation often referred to as monoculture, which describes an area with a single crop or organism and is a direct contrast to the diversity of a healthy environment. In those areas dominated by buckthorn, there is no understory. Other trees, shrubs, and grasses have no opportunity to germinate and the natural succession of a forest is halted.
The areas that are dominated by this plant may never change or grow in the way of natural forests. This pattern will significantly limit the wildlife that exist in and near these patches.
As our climate changes, invasive species will become more common. Plants and animals will be shifting their distribution — seeking those conditions that best accommodate their needs.
As I walk through the woods and water of New Hampshire, I only recently considered the impacts that an invasive shrub might have. Those areas with glossy buckthorn may remain unchanged for hundreds of years, which is contrary to how a healthy forest functions.
I am glad that, on this day, my buddy did such a good job of correcting me. I learned a lot.