SYMBIOTIC RELATIONSHIPS in nature are those where two organisms of different species form some type of relationship. This might benefit one, both or neither of the participants.
As I hunt, fish and hike in New Hampshire, encounters of this type are difficult to identify but frequent enough to keep me looking.
Recently, an ice fishing trip provided this type of observation and left me curious at first and eventually fascinated. As I spent a cold afternoon on a small pond in Coos County, I tried to relieve the boredom created by not catching any fish. As such, I walked around the edges looking for …. well, anything.
Many animals in New England cope with the harsh conditions of winter by migrating or hibernating. Those that stick around are faced with low food availability, limited mobility, and freezing temperatures.
Any sign of life that might be found around a frozen pond would offer clues to the behavior and adaptability of nature’s most resilient creatures.
Quickly, I found an abandoned beaver lodge that was surrounded by tracks, mud and other signs of recent activity. It became clear that the sign left behind was not from a beaver but a different mammal that shares very similar habitat needs.
The river otter spends a great deal of time in and near the water. Their survival among these winter conditions is worthy of significant appreciation.
It became immediately clear that an otter had assumed residency in an abandoned beaver hut and provided a clear example of one animal living in close cooperation with another.
The partnership makes a lot of sense and everything I know about otters made the trail of evidence valid and told a story of adaptability and survival.
As I am forced to drill holes in ice to pursue fish, it occurs to me that otters have no such technology and must rely on experience and determination to gain access to the rare commodity of open water and aquatic life.
Beaver lodges are designed to provide cover and access to open water and, in the harsh conditions of January, an otter will gladly take advantage of both. With a thick coat of water-repellent fur, they can walk, run or slide around these structures to find the conditions they need.
If hard-working otters suffer as I do in finding fish, they can exploit other food sources such as crayfish, insects and other swimming organisms. They are powerful and elegant swimmers, and moving through cold water to find food seems to be surprisingly effective in harsh conditions.
Often, an otter will travel underwater from one opening in the ice to another. As I walked around the perimeter of the pond, I found a second hole with fresh tracks, mud and the unmistakable scat filled with fish scales and bones.
My encounter with the tracks of this otter was an exercise in reading signs. With every observation came a realization. The behavior is just predictable enough to make their movement and motivation clear.
Only once was I confused when I found a long, flat section of snow between footprints. I attributed this to the playful nature of these creatures as they lie down, roll over and slide on their bellies during travel.
The amazing, although unintentional, cooperation between beavers and otters in winter is a great example of the adaptability of New Hampshire wildlife. If this type of understanding can help me pass the time on a slow fishing day, then the relationship benefits another cold mammal — me.