IF ONE were to create a personal list of the most beautiful creatures in the woods and water of New Hampshire, there would certainly be some debate. A cedar waxwing, for example, is a songbird whose colors are so vibrant that it appears to have been painted by human hand. It is a beautiful animal, for sure, but might be bested by other birds like the king eider, a sea duck with colorful markings unmatched by most waterfowl.
Alternately, a male brook trout in full spawning colors would give any animal a challenge for ultimate beauty on this list.
Beauty is, as they say, in the eye of the beholder, and certain creatures appeal to people in different ways. There are several species of domestic dog that exemplify this conundrum. In California, there is an annual “ugly dog contest” with contestants entering from all over the world. Despite the qualifications for entering, the dog owners love their pets and often describe them as beautiful.
Upon close examination, it would seem that there is no clear definition of beauty. As it relates to nature, the qualifications become even more obscure.
Last weekend, a close group of friends adventured afield to pursue an animal that is rarely described as attractive. In fact, most who see a cusk for the first time assume it to be alien-like with origins from outer space.
The cusk is one of many names for this fish of the deep lakes of New England. Understandably, it is rarely listed as a favorite among anglers.
The color scheme of the cusk runs from light to dark brown, mottled with markings similar in color to spicy mustard. On the head of the cusk are two widely spaced eyes that somehow suggest a mischievous or nefarious lifestyle. Two mustache-like barbells protrude from the upper lip, furthering the shady appearance.
The group of cusk anglers I interviewed were fishing Lake Winnipesaukee, which is known for monster lake trout, slabs of white perch, and rainbow trout that could grace the cover of any magazine. With all of this in mind, they still set their minds to catching the soft, slimy cusk that cruise the bottom of the lake searching for food.
The behavior of these fish is as unique as their appearance as they are most active in winter where the water is less than 30 feet deep. Their search for food is almost always in rocky substrate where crayfish hide, crawl and swim backwards into hiding spots. Although most active at night, they can be caught during the day using a wide variety of methods.
Successful cusk anglers can be secretive about their gear and preferred locations. The Winnipesaukee anglers must have sensed that I posed little threat to the resource as they openly described using heavy jigs, with thin strips of cut sucker meat. The action of their bait was very deliberate as they laid it on the bottom and twitched it slightly in a way that looks like the bait is doing push-ups.
As nightfall set in, the action really picked up and several cusk near five pounds were caught. The crew also employed the not-so-creatively-named cusk lines before leaving the ice. These stationary sets are used overnight and must be checked the following day. They proved just as successful.
The cusk may not be the most beautiful fish in New Hampshire but they are prized as a sportfish by a small group of dedicated anglers. In spite of their aesthetic limitations, they are great to eat and keep a small group of devoted anglers happy all winter long.