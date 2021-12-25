THERE ARE many ways to evaluate outdoor sporting adventures. From a competitive viewpoint, a participant might “win or lose” based simply on the level of success. Considering the entertainment angle, having a good time might be enough to earn content. Either way, outdoor sports in New Hampshire fulfill people in unique and rewarding ways.
Personally, I like to take an inventory based on a combination of factors, which include finding success with new methods or locations. I try to challenge myself to get better while not staying stagnant. As such, I consider the early-season ice fishing to be a warm-up for the long season ahead. When it concludes, I hope to have learned a few new tricks and improved my catch with every day.
Fortunately, northern pike exist in some of those water bodies that are the first to freeze. These shallow, nutrient-rich areas offer abundant food for one of the most aggressive predators in the fish world. Even in cold water temperatures, pike are active and seemingly restless. After having been sheltered by ice for a week or two, they seem to get a little stir crazy and feed with a frenzy not seen in late winter.
The first step in finding early-season pike is determining where the food is. This tactic is essential for most angling but cannot be overlooked when pursuing an apex predator. While their food sources are vast, in December they will be seeking out slow-moving baitfish in shallow water.
Under the dark world of the ice, most aquatic vegetation has receded, leaving only sparse cover for small fish. The cold water leaves them sluggish as they try to find cover among remaining grasses and sticks.
While keeping in mind ice safety guidelines, finding a small stream where water flows in can also attract baitfish. In a large, uninterrupted water body, reefs, sand bars and points of land are worthy spots. Any of these locations is attractive to hungry pike and if several overlap, the diversity can be very productive.
Many of the small fish that become meals for pike are struggling to find food of their own. Shallow areas that allow some sunlight to filter through the snow and ice may have suspended zooplankton and small aquatic insects. Follow the food chain upward and one can understand why pike will be there.
Most of my early-season pike spots have received little to no fishing pressure and large fish are comfortable in areas that leave them slightly exposed. As winter progresses and fish experience varying levels of harassment, they often move to deeper water.
One advantage of ice fishing is that anglers can clearly see their strategy and change locations as target fish expose their locations. Once tip-ups are set, a clear image is created and shows with a map-like display an angler’s strategy. If those traps set in 10 feet start going off, it is quick and easy to move those from ineffective depths to more profitable ones.
Most fishing columns focus on the important choices of effective baits and lures. Fortunately, I can conclude, without much consideration, that pike will eat anything. Medium to large shiners are all it takes to catch a monster fish. Fishing for early-season pike is a great way to knock the dust off your gear and fine-tune the skills necessary for a long winter of fishing the hard water.