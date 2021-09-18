I AM FORTUNATE to live in Coos County. It affords me a preview of what’s to come throughout New Hampshire.
I will see snow in October as it dusts the mountaintops, which confirms that nature is following course. Eventually, winter will creep south and the entire state will experience the same.
Currently, I am watching as the leaves begin to change colors and signal a change in seasons. Obviously, this transition takes place every year, yet I put little effort in predicting the trend and have never given much thought to the science behind it.
I remember from college a simple explanation that I offer to anyone asking about the changing color in leaves. Chlorophyll, which is the fuel for plant growth, slowly disappears and the normal green color is replaced by the degeneration. Browns, yellows and reds are actually the byproduct colors of this process.
That explanation has often satisfied anyone asking and left me feeling pretty smart in my simple, often-repeated routine. Last week, I made the mistake of providing my elementary observations to a much smarter co-worker who specializes in forestry and plant biology.
I noticed that the small maple trees around my house were showing signs of red patches and explained that the process of green colors dying and turning red was a fascinating process of autumn.
I was quickly corrected and informed that most of the compounds responsible for red, yellow or brown colors exist within leaves all year. With shorter days and cooler temperatures, chlorophyll breaks down and allows the other colors to become exposed.
I am quick to admit when I do not know what I am talking about. It happens a lot. As I inquired further about the science of foliage, my friend provided a simple and scientific explanation for the changing outdoor world and taught me a lot.
I was told that compounds called carotenoids are present in leaves and represent “carrot-like” colors, including orange and yellow. As the green colors die off, the other pigments become the dominant colors. The red colors are the result of a pigment known as anthocyanin, which is produced only by trees in the fall.
There were many large, scientific words in this description but my attention never faltered. Although these compounds translate into beautiful scenery for the fall forests of New Hampshire, that is not their role in the biology of trees. They serve a much more important function in the survival and sustainability of the whole tree. In great detail, I learned that some serve as insect repellent, some as protection from the bright sun, and some help transport nutrients from the leaves back to the twigs, branches, and trunk of the tree.
Without much provocation, my friend went on to explain that, like in the spring, warm days and cool nights encourage hardwood trees to produce sugars. These sugars are crucial in the production of those compounds responsible for pigment and eventual color.
Naturally, I asked about the drought conditions of the last two years and wondered about the effect on fall foliage. The answer is simple and probably one that I could have concluded on my own. When trees or any plants are starved for water, their biological processes are stressed and do not function well.
We can expect that the internal workings of those trees that provide our fall scenery will be affected and our views may not be different from those of wetter years past.
As I absorbed all of this new knowledge, I looked around and saw the evidence of changing leaves all around me. It has started in Northern New Hampshire and, like always, will spread around with the comfortable certainty of changing seasons.