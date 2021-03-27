OUTDOOR activities are governed by the seasons and the unique climate that parallels each. To ensure success and safety, a close relationship with spring, summer, winter and fall must be understood by anyone venturing into the outdoors. Luckily, these seasons follow a predictable pattern and rarely deviate from a centuries-old schedule.
There is a fifth season in New Hampshire that is rarely recognized and often loathed, but just as predictable as any other. This special time is sandwiched between winter and spring and presents the same conditions every year. Right now, much of the state is experiencing mud season.
My home is located in a very calculated location. It can be described as remote or tucked in the woods, or, more accurately, in the middle of nowhere. The roads that I travel to get home are not well-maintained and that’s just fine with me.
Late March finds these roads in the heart of mud season and difficult to navigate with standard automobiles. The degree of difficulty presents obvious challenges but also has a few hidden advantages.
First, I am shielded from the speeding cars of teenagers who seem to like small cars — low to the ground with loud mufflers and completely ill-equipped for mud season. I have rescued a few of these ambitious drivers with ropes and chains, encouraging them gently to stay off the roads for a while.
Road conditions provide a break from other traffic, especially from anyone who is inspired by the sunshine to wash their car. A short drive through the roads near my home will change the color of any vehicle to a dull, dust-colored brown. Those who hold a sense of pride in their car or truck stay away during mud season.
As mentioned, mud season is a mixed bag and can bring just as many challenges. Driving through mud, frozen ruts and washboard conditions can really beat up a vehicle.
On my slow commutes through the mud, I occasionally find pieces of automotive waste, such as mufflers, mud flaps or other undetermined hunks of rusty metal. On more than one occasion, I have pulled over to find the roadside debris to be a part of my truck somehow jettisoned over the past few days.
Sometime around St. Patrick’s Day, I usually get a call from the bus company letting me know that the school bus cannot make it through my road and it is suggested that I find alternate transportation for my children. Like seeing the first robin of spring, driving my kids to school during mud season is a welcomed tradition and lets us know that winter is almost over.
With March mud also comes baseball season and, as a coach, I exploit the warm weather and long days by jogging off the pounds that I gained over the winter. Logically, I have two sets of running shoes. One pair, used in the gym, is white, somewhat stylish and usually clean.
The other is for outdoor running and they look like they might belong to a coal miner. Caked with mud, these shoes stay on the porch after use and are barely recognizable as footwear.
After a lengthy jog, my entire lower half (shoes, socks, and legs) looks less like I ran but more like I was dragged through the muddy paths around my home.
Mud season is a definitive sign of spring no different from the sound of peepers or sap runs. I enjoy it for what it represents and work hard through the challenges. Like every season, it will pass and I look forward to the adventures offered by the next.