THOSE OUTDOOR ADVENTURES that bring the greatest enjoyment are often the result of repetition. Taking a familiar hike, fishing a favorite pond or hunting a piece of land that your father showed you as a kid can bring success and rewards on many levels.
Sometimes, it works out that an old activity can bring new adventure and exposure to something unique and unexplored. Last week, I walked into one of my favorite sections of the Upper Connecticut River, hoping to catch some early-season brown trout, and experienced just such an event.
In the early-morning mist, the sound of my wading boots crunching the earth below was a stark contrast to the hundreds of birds who seemed to sing in the early light. As I neared the river, the sounds of my feet grew quieter in the sandy soil of the riverbank. Elm trees grew high and tall all around me.
In a quick glance, I saw a small green plant that I knew held significant value for some of my friends. I recognized the coiled shape of a fern known as a “Fiddlehead” and kneeled down for a closer look.
In a few weeks, left to its own development, the tight coil of the fiddlehead fern would unroll and resemble the rest of the plants and shrubs of the underbrush. In early May, they remain tightly bound, easily recognized and coveted by amateur foragers throughout New England.
Having very little experience with this plant or its culinary uses, I snapped a few pictures and continued toward my fishing destination. Throughout the day, I contemplated the curious plants and vowed to learn more about them.
Luckily, I have a buddy with a strong interest and knowledge. I decided to invite myself along on his next fiddlehead adventure.
We met on a Sunday morning in Colebrook and our enthusiasm was immediately tempered by the black flies that seemed to emerge with some strange sense of vengeance. As we walked, they flew into our eyes, ears and mouths.
Undeterred, we quickly found the moist, sandy soil that best suits the emergence of fiddleheads. I learned that we would be looking for those plants that were between two and five inches in height with the top still tightly coiled.
It is important to note that all ferns begin in this stage and closely resemble one another. The specific plant we were looking for is known as an ostrich fern and provides those sprouts most suitable for eating.
My friend picked them like an experienced farmhand, quickly snapping the plant in a location to include the tasty green stalk. He walked like a browsing deer, never standing straight up and placing his harvest in a canvas sack attached to his belt.
I was impressed that we found an area with hundreds of fiddleheads and questioned the sustainability of our harvest, curious about the best way to ensure that we would not eradicate the existence of these ferns.
My friend’s reply was short and not very scientific. “Don’t take more than you need”, he said. After I had a half-pound of them, I knew that I had enough. Even though the window of harvestable fiddleheads is short (in a week or so, they will be opened up and inedible), I took a small portion to experiment with.
Experienced foragers prepare fiddleheads in many ways, including pickling and preserving. I decided to eat mine in a simple and fresh manner. Pan sautéed with a little butter and salt made these greens a perfect side for a grilled venison steak.
This quick introduction to fiddleheads was an exciting way to add another component to my adventures afield. It seems like there is no end to new experiences in the New Hampshire woods.