AS WE WATCH the seasons change in New Hampshire, adaptation is forced upon us.
When it gets cold, we wear more clothes. When it rains, we go indoors, and when it gets hot, we can always turn on a fan.
Technology and experience have made our lives even more comfortable and survival all but certain.
Imagine now, that our environment became almost inhospitable for several months every year. It might be hard to travel, food might be scarce, and survival rates could be dangerously low.
I am not describing a zombie apocalypse but rather the conditions that exist in rivers and streams from December to April.
The appearance alone of some waterbodies in cold winters can suggest how difficult life must be beneath the snow and ice. The organisms that exist in these aquatic ecosystems are unable to adapt in the ways that humans do. In a basic lifestyle with very few options, life must slow down and wait until conditions improve.
Fish have very few options for surviving this period but their behavior has been fine-tuned over thousands of years and they find a way to live.
The first step is to decrease their metabolism. Applying the same principles as hibernation, slowing their biological processes has many advantages.
First, limited mobility means that fish are burning fewer calories and not depleting the gas in their tanks. Because movement has slowed, food intake may also be substantially less. This relationship means that the long period between fewer meals is easier to survive.
Finding a place to spend the winter is another crucial step in survival. Even fish that have a large home range can reduce their travels and hunker down in one spot for weeks. Often searching for slow, deep water that offers protection from moving ice, fish like trout and salmon can have a semi-comfortable existence and conserve energy even more.
Aquatic insects, which make up a substantial portion of a fish’s diet, are also moving very slowly. A sturdy exoskeleton protects them from temperature extremes and rough water. Their safety and survival is sometimes augmented by burying themselves in the sand or mud. While these behavior patterns increase their likelihood of surviving the winter, they make life even harder for the fish who hope to eat them.
The most delicate existence in these cold conditions belongs to juvenile fish who typically hatch from eggs in late December. Loosely deposited amid the rocks and stones of the river bottom, these pea-sized eggs are often whisked around by currents and ice. Once emerged, the tiny fish are weak and susceptible to many forms of predation.
The low survival rate of fish that hatch in the winter months is a major reason for the unique reproductive strategies of fish. Simply put, they spawn in a manner that provides a large number of offspring acknowledging the survival of very few. An average-sized brook trout might lay 5,000 eggs with only two making it to become spawning adults. Just this tiny percentage of success insures the propagation of the species.
As I sit inside on a cold Sunday in February, I listen to the wind and watch as it blows squalls of snow across my yard. I feel a longing for better weather but recognize that some creatures exist in much harsher conditions. As I take a sip of warm coffee, I smile and realize that, by comparison, I am pretty comfortable.