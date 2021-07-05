NEW HAMPSHIRE is experiencing the second year of a moderate drought and, in nature, water levels are receding in an alarming fashion.
As I walk in and around my favorite rivers and streams, apprehension creeps through those observations that are usually reserved for the excitement of fish and the sport of angling.
Where I normally look eagerly for swimming or rising fish, I now worry about the trickle of water, the low depth and the rising water temperatures.
These are not selfish concerns. My favorite activity is much more inclusive than simply catching fish. I appreciate the sensitivity of certain fisheries and worry about the current and lasting impacts of this drought.
There are parts of the United States that experience drought as a predictable part of their seasons where they occur as regularly as mud season does around my house. In these areas, aquatic life has evolved and adapted to survive such conditions. In the New England climate, dry conditions are relatively rare and those organisms living in water are less prepared to deal with the harsh conditions brought on by the current drought.
The survival and propagation of a healthy stream (or any habitat) depend on the ability for animals to move. Well-connected, free-flowing streams offer diversity and subsequent refuge for difficult or dangerous conditions. In the summer months, fish like trout and salmon need access to deeper, cooler water with adequate oxygen levels.
As the drought worsens, these conditions become less abundant and fish struggle to survive.
Often unseen are the springs and seeps that keep water cool and flowing. These unique systems are not infinite and, much like a homeowner’s well, can dry up and stop producing. As water levels recede, the necessary refuge becomes limited or disconnected.
As fish are confined and more densely populated, several factors work against their survival. First, increased competition and subsequent predation will have a negative impact on small, juvenile fish.
Also, disease may spread more quickly and take a greater toll on fish that are stressed from the inadequate conditions of a drought.
Finally, growth rates in difficult conditions may slow down and leave fish less prepared to survive the difficult conditions of the upcoming winter.
Those rivers and streams that have a high gradient are the first to dry up as gravity pulls the water toward lower, flatter areas. Recently, I have seen several high altitude drainages in the White Mountains that have suffered this very fate.
In a stark contrast to those conditions I have described, Hurricane Irene dropped over 5 inches of rain on parts of New Hampshire in 2011 The flood that resulted was incredible and the violent conditions of our rivers and streams had many wondering how fish populations could possibly survive.
Employing the same traits of anticipation, adaptation and mobility, fish populations were unaffected and bounced back to normal distribution within a short time.
The manner in which aquatic organisms sense, predict and respond to low water is truly remarkable and speaks to the resiliency of nature that is often underestimated.
Simplified, their urge to survive has taught them to behave in these ways and react accordingly. As the drought continues in New Hampshire, I observe with cautious optimism as my favorite fisheries cope with the harsh conditions.