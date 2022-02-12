I WAS CONFRONTED last week by an awkward teenager with good intentions who mistook me for some sort of authority on the subject of fishing. His message was delivered, unfortunately, with abbreviated social skills that exaggerate the gap between generations and make old men a little frustrated with today’s youth.
“Where is a good place to fish?” he asked. It would have been nice to start with a greeting or an introduction, but I had to admire his straightforward approach. Unfortunately, it was a simple question that could not be minimized with a simple answer and I had to ask for more details.
The young man was hoping to make it out on the frozen lakes and ponds of Northern New Hampshire without a partner or plan. Apparently, “a good place to fish” might be defined in very simple terms.
After a little back and forth, I convinced the aspiring angler that each waterbody holds different fish that require a unique approach. It became important to narrow things down a little bit. We agreed that lake trout would be our subject and slowly developed a plan to catch a few.
The sheer size of these fish was among his motivation for pursuit, and I was told with great enthusiasm how his grandfather had once pulled a 10-pounder through the ice. In New England, it is not uncommon for fish over 30 inches to be caught regardless of the season. As I mentioned this, his eyes grew wide in a way that only fishermen understand and he listened carefully to my advice.
In New Hampshire, lake trout occupy our deepest lakes and can be found at varying depths throughout the year. Although they have preferred water temperatures, they are most commonly found wherever their food source is. They are resilient enough to tolerate uncomfortable conditions for long periods while in pursuit of food.
When convincing a fish to bite, understanding these feeding habits cannot be overlooked. As the young man and I discussed lures and baits, his appreciation grew and the vastness of the sport became clear. I suggested small spoons and jigs that mimic the erratic behavior of baitfish. As his excitement grew, he started wringing his hands and I knew that erratic behavior was something that he was familiar with.
Although these fish do not congregate in a typical schooling fashion, they share such common habitat needs that catching one often leads to catching another. We discussed the strategy of moving around and leaving unproductive spots for better water.
Moving around would not be a problem and recognizing this short attention span, I decided to conclude by discussing the best time of day to catch a lake trout. Under two feet of ice, they are less affected by sunlight and should be active throughout the day. This left a huge window of opportunity for my young protégé as his parents agreed to take him whenever he asked.
By the standards of most New Hampshire sportfish, lake trout are slow-growing, long-lived, patient and wise, which seems an ironic contrast to the young angler seeking my advice. Although he is clearly inexperienced, his enthusiasm is great and I expect his knowledge to grow with every fishing trip.
I am hoping that he has a great time.
