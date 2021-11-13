MANY of my friends are obsessed with deer hunting. During November, communication includes tales of tracks, scrapes and snowfall. Everyone seems to get up early and go to bed late, exhausted from long walks. The phone calls, emails, and texts often conclude with picture of a proud hunter holding the antlers of a freshly harvested deer.
In an effort to avoid conformity among my peers, I almost always go fishing right in the heart of deer season. For most deer hunters, the season is not long enough and often frantic, and pursuing fish during this time is simply incomprehensible. Strangely, this confusion and diversity keep us in contact and strengthens our friendship.
Fortunately, deer season coincides with the best opportunities to catch black crappie in New Hampshire. As the fallen leaves crunch underfoot and snow covers the hillsides, water temperatures hover in the low 40s and these schooling fish can be found in large groups. Although they are a spring spawning fish, their propensity toward predictable behavior and locations make them a perfect fall fishing target.
Part of a larger group of fish known as “panfish,” these thin, deep fish can be found all over New England. As recently as 20 years ago, anglers were hard-pressed to find them and, not surprisingly, uninterested.
Recently, their distribution has increased and loyal groups of anglers have them high on their list of preferred sportfishing.
In spring and summer, crappie occupy shallow water with abundant cover like sunken trees or root masses. These calm areas exist with very little current and high water clarity. They feed heavily on insects, crustaceans and other fish.
In November as temperatures and oxygen levels fluctuate, they move to deeper water and exploit the same food sources.
By some standards, they are a small fish and what constitutes a trophy may be at or near 12 inches.
It is because of this that those rods and reels used for crappie fishing are light and small. While my friends carry heavy deer rifles, and contemplate the stopping power of a muzzleloader, I grab a five-foot ultralight rod that can fit in the front seat of my truck. It is thinner than a pencil and as flexible as a noodle.
As I drive many of the same back roads as hunters, a small plastic tackle box rattles with each bump in the road. By my standards, it is a tiny collection of fishing tackle. The success in catching crappie is in finding, not feeding them. Once located, they can be caught on almost any bait or lure and I rarely change tackle throughout an entire day on the water.
In their deep water habitat of November, hooking and landing a crappie is an exercise in self-control. It becomes important to move slowly and deliberately while enjoying the frisky thrashings of this small fish. The rod might be bent in half with strain and line might be peeling off the reel with exciting sounds. If one’s equipment is evenly matched for this contest, the fight is no different from that with a 40-inch striped bass. It is however, easier than dragging a 200-pound deer and much easier on the back.
In November, while many of my friends are eating venison, I enjoy the occasional fish taco made with freshly caught black crappie. Going fishing during deer season will always be one of my favorite adventures afield.
.