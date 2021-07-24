THE MOST successful athletes from every sport are constantly challenging themselves. As most sports can never be truly mastered, increasing the difficulty and adjusting one’s approach can develop skills that get as close as possible to perfection.
My abilities as an outdoorsman may seem impressive to the outside observer, but I am quick to find faults and recognize many areas for improvement. As such, I decided to initiate just such a challenge as it relates to bass fishing. Having caught and released a large number of bass over a vast period of time, I decided to up the ante and challenge myself to something new.
Every year in mid-July, I embark on one of my favorite fishing trips. This year, I brought two kids. They needed to learn necessary skills, such as cooking over a fire, going to the bathroom in the woods and, most importantly, catching big fish. I could not guarantee that we would all make it out of the woods in one piece.
The two boys are friends of the family with above-average angling skills intertwined with the false confidence of having seen millions of fishing videos on the internet. It was time for a dose of reality for these two teenagers, and that started the minute we loaded the boat. The distance to our campsite is over 12 miles and the heavily loaded boat struggled against the wind for over an hour. The amount of supplies was overwhelming and each kid experienced the choppy ride sitting on a pile of firewood, pots and pans and many, many tackle bags.
It can be easy to get carried away by the excitement of this type of adventure, but both boys took it seriously and dutifully as we set up camp before the rain came.
Once the camp was complete, everyone had a safe and dry place to sleep and store gear. As quickly as the rain came, it disappeared and we were left to look out over a massive water body covered with mist and fog. The boys recognized the beauty of the remoteness at the same time that I saw an excellent opportunity for topwater bass fishing.
With a few bottles of water, some beef jerky and a metric ton of fishing gear, we re-entered the lake and began to look for signs of bass. One of the greatest challenges of taking young people fishing (or taking them anywhere, really) is to prevent them from getting bored. Without their phones and constant communication with friends, this was a legitimate threat and I embraced the challenge.
Fortunately, conditions were perfect and the fish started hitting immediately. The boys caught large, hard-fighting bass for several hours into the sunset. We made sure to motor back to camp while there was enough daylight to find it and get a fire going. After a great meal of steak on the grill and potatoes in the fire, we spent the last of our energy in canvas chairs watching the fire’s reflection dance on the water.
The bass fishing was met with a steady level of success while certain variables created inevitable difficulties. Tangled line, unreliable knots and twisted lures were constant. With only minor guidance, the boys overcame most of the issues and kept fishing. Through periods of good and bad weather, menacing insects and mild sunburn, everyone maintained a good attitude and never got bored.
When the trip ended, everyone had been victorious in triumphing over new challenges. The adventure was a success in many ways. The boys are better fishermen and I am a better teacher. Mission accomplished.