Jewelweed

Jewelweed flowers like this one use a unique method of seed distribution in order to propagate. 

 ANDY SCHAFERMEYER

SOME of the most exciting discoveries in nature are the smallest. In a vast forest filled with hundred-year-old trees, bull moose and huge boulders, one might easily overlook the microhabitats and tiny organisms that surround them.

Andy Schafermeyer Adventures Afield

In the fall, when water starts to cool, leaves change color and days get shorter, an interesting change takes place among flowering plants that often goes unnoticed in a typical day afield. In order to propagate its existence, a plant needs to disperse some type of seed and start anew. I have recently become interested in the many ways that this might take place and find myself crawling among the flowers of the forest floor.