SOME of the most exciting discoveries in nature are the smallest. In a vast forest filled with hundred-year-old trees, bull moose and huge boulders, one might easily overlook the microhabitats and tiny organisms that surround them.
In the fall, when water starts to cool, leaves change color and days get shorter, an interesting change takes place among flowering plants that often goes unnoticed in a typical day afield. In order to propagate its existence, a plant needs to disperse some type of seed and start anew. I have recently become interested in the many ways that this might take place and find myself crawling among the flowers of the forest floor.
This process of seed distribution is limited by the fact that plants do not move, and getting seeds away from a parent can be difficult. Several factors including wind, water, gravity and help from animals can move seeds great distances and help to maintain and increase a specific species of plant, tree or shrub.
While these processes are interesting and effective, another method of seed dispersal is actually exciting and creates long periods of on-the-ground observation while I walk through the woods and waters of New Hampshire.
The term “ballistic” is used to describe a method by which plants forcefully eject a seed, sending it flying through the air in a way that seems to make the word appropriate.
Ballistic might better describe a video game or punk rock band, but it effectively describes a common life cycle trait for many types of plants -- especially those that flower.
One of the most beautiful and easily identified flowers in New England is the lupine. The abundant purple, white and pink flowers eventually dry out and become seed pods designed specifically to forcefully eject a seed and spread the flowers into larger patches.
After the beauty of the lupine is seemingly gone, what was once a colorful collection of soft petals become dry, dark, tight cylinders of seeds. In short time, the seed pods become spring loaded and contain an unseen energy ready to pop and send a ballistic spray of small, dark seeds flying through the air.
On a hot, dry day in August, it is not uncommon to walk among the otherwise dormant patches of lupine and hear the seed pods explode with a popping sound that seems uncharacteristic for a patch of flowers. The gentle touch from my hand or the brush of my leg might help to trigger this exciting process. In this type of distribution, seeds might be thrown up to 10 feet away and land in the soft soil, prepared to germinate and create a new flower.
Another flowering plant that uses this method and captures my attention is often called “touch-me-not." The whimsical name provides a veiled warning to those who might encounter the low-lying plant.
With contact, a small but powerful seed pod might be triggered to explode, peel backwards and propel a small cloud of seeds.
Officially known as jewelweed, this dense collection of orange flowers is interlaced with green pods that look like tiny cucumbers. The energy behind them is great and a gentle roll between fingers causes them to come alive with a quick snap. It might be hard to understand the excitement of watching these seeds fly through the air, but I do it every chance I get.