BEWARE the Ides of March. This was the ominous warning given to Julius Caesar in the year 44 BC, which accurately predicted his downfall as told by Shakespeare.
Not unlike ancient Rome, March 15 can have dire consequences for New Hampshire’s wildlife and might serve as a similar warning.
For most of the winter, birds, mammals, and fish have been struggling against difficult conditions, including bitter cold, limited mobility and and scarce food sources. Mid- to- late March is the crucial time that some animals either win their survival or succumb to the harsh conditions of the previous four months.
White-tailed deer, for example, survive winter based on the amount of fat reserves built up during summer and fall. With very little winter food available, their fat reserves provide calories necessary to survive. The fat also adds an additional layer of insulation against the cold.
If winter is long, cold and snowy, the fat may not be enough to sustain them, and March marks the time for typical winter mortality. By now, some animals have lost 25% of their body weight and struggle to maintain the strength and agility needed to navigate our winters. If an animal can survive until the beginning of April, they will experience longer, warmer days with exposed food sources. At this point, the long race is over and they have made it to the finish line.
Other species that struggle to make it through March are birds of prey, such as owls. These predators rely on small mammals for the majority of their sustenance and, under snow, ice and frozen earth, struggle to find them. Near the end of a typical winter, it is not uncommon for wildlife managers to find barred owls in semi-conscious states on the ground seemingly dazed or unresponsive.
Unfortunately, most of the winter mortality is among young birds who have not perfected hunting skills or identified alternative food sources. Winter is equally harsh for small prey like mice and voles who struggle to move and find their own food. This decrease in prey abundance affects many animals above them on the food chain and the struggles of March survival become more pronounced.
A lengthy winter has negative effects beyond food availability. Other animals, such as fish, might perish from a prolonged winter in other ways. As lakes and ponds freeze and winter continues in its perpetual cold, the layer of snow and ice gets thicker. This barrier prevents any sunlight from penetrating the water and, without aquatic plants photosynthesizing, oxygen is not produced. Low oxygen levels can be disastrous for fish at any time of year, but late winter is the time that it becomes cataclysmic and fish might die.
March marks a time when oxygen levels are at a breaking point and any prolonged winter weather could prove fatal. It is not uncommon for the ice to finally melt on a lake or pond and expose a significant fish kill.
For those hearty animals that do not hibernate or migrate to more favorable conditions, winter can be a time of significant struggle often culminating in death in March or April. Although it might not be as impactful as the warning to Julius Caesar, most animals in New Hampshire should indeed beware the Ides of March.