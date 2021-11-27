ONE of my favorite aspects of outdoor adventures in New Hampshire is the way in which they overlap.
During late-season pike fishing, I always find new spots to duck hunt. Likewise, every grouse hunt in October has me scouting for signs of deer and new places to explore in November. The advantages to being present and observant throughout the seasons are great and result in a multi-layered understanding of nature.
A recent deer hunt found me walking through the river valleys of the Upper Connecticut in Coos County. I found very little signs among the low, wet cover and quickly decided to move on. I made my way back to the truck through the freshly cut cornfields amid land-locked river setbacks.
Before I emerged from the woods and exposed myself in the open fields, I sat down to sip some water and study the huge expanse before me. I have often jumped deer on the edges of cornfields and hoped to take a quick inventory before heading out of cover.
I was immediately aware of an unexpected but familiar sound coming from the field and, as my eyes adjusted in the early-morning light, I noticed about 200 geese in the field before me. Such a large number of Canada geese in late November is certainly rare and I immediately forgot about deer hunting while I studied the birds.
As the geese moved slowly, and some not at all, I could see how efficient they were at removing corn kernels from the dry cobs all over the ground. I had never seen them eat like this and was glad to add another outdoor observation to my repertoire.
For weeks, I have seen large groups of geese migrating in their very familiar flying “V” pattern. The sights and sounds serve as signals of changing seasons and inspire many memories of autumn activities.
Typically, these groups are seen as they participate in a lengthy migration to warmer weather and open water. It can be assumed that in November those groups in the air are moving quickly south and those on the ground are only taking a break.
Although these birds adapt well to human civilization, those that I encountered were skittish and flew away in a loud exodus as I walked through the field.
I soon found myself near some small ponds that I scouted as potential ice fishing spots for early winter perch. As I considered the best access, I was surprised to lay my eyes on another group of geese. This gaggle also numbered in the hundreds and the geese glided through the cold water with elegant caution as I approached. It is not uncommon to find nesting pairs in waterbodies like this and I have been chased more than once during summer fishing adventures.
The geese here today were probably not in their original nesting range but, rather, travelers from somewhere further north. The sounds of this great number created a choir of quiet chirps and honks. While most swam absentmindedly, some were taking advantage of the remaining aquatic plants of their dwindling food source.
By the time my walk ended, I had seen hundreds of geese in various stages of migration. The last few months have been unusually warm and, even in Northern New Hampshire, water remains open and unfrozen.
It might be many more deer seasons before I see this large number of geese while I deer hunt. This overlap in studying wildlife provided a much-needed distraction in an otherwise slow day of pursuing deer. I climbed in my truck empty handed with a content grin on my face.