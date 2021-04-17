THE MOST SUCCESSFUL deer hunters are those who couple a deep understanding of deer biology with the passion of pursuit. The same can be said for those who specialize in bass fishing or beaver trapping.
The fair chase of these animals by New Hampshire sportsmen and women is part of an all-inclusive understanding of an animal’s behavior, habitat and life cycle. The eventual harvest is a very small part of the appreciation for these activities.
Using that rationale, one has to wonder if those species of fish and wildlife that are not considered “game” are understood any less. There are certainly experts in non-game biology, but the average hunter, hiker and angler may lack the same level of knowledge for organisms such as reptiles, insects or rodents.
The porcupine is a fascinating animal that, while not pursued for sport, makes frequent appearances in the woods of New Hampshire. They are abundant and easily recognized but rarely pondered over by nature lovers.
There are more than 25 species of porcupine. The New Hampshire resident is the North American porcupine (Erethizon dorsatum). They are active all year and can often be seen waddling slowly with mysterious purpose. While classified as nocturnal, they move at all hours of the day among vastly different habitats.
Ours is the largest of the porcupine family and can be very easy to spot especially when they climb into the tops of trees. April is a great month to see them as their silhouette contrasts with the leafless canopy.
The diet of these herbivores consists mostly of grasses, fruits and seeds but they have a healthy appetite for wood and bark such as that found in and on hemlock trees. It is this strange craving for wood that sometimes brings them in close contact with humans.
Many camp owners have found their siding or deck material chewed up by these curious rodents and I once found a canoe paddle that had been rendered useless from a similar assault.
Like all mammals, they are covered with hair that is often brown or black but the most recognized feature of their appearance is the quills that are spread over their back and tail. Made of keratin, these hollow, barbed protuberances provide an effective defense for an otherwise susceptible existence.
Because of these quills, the porcupine is rarely described as cuddly. Adults will reach about 15 pounds in weight and eventually fill out a short, stout appearance. To further propagate their lazy image, porcupines do not hibernate but will stay in a small, shallow den during bad weather.
When it comes to the outdoor world, I like to occasionally venture away from the science and explore the folksy, the wives tale and the occasional urban legend. The porcupine is part of a fascinating one that is worth mention as it is considered bad luck to kill one.
The animal is slow and predictable with poor eyesight that leaves it considerably defenseless in its natural habitat. Because of these characteristics, they are considered nature’s reserve bounty to be exploited only as a last resort. If a lost hunter or hiker were desperately starving in the woods, the porcupine could be easily dispatched and used for sustenance. If one were to kill one outside of these dire circumstances, it might bring about bad luck, and an unlucky karma is certain to follow.
There are not many creatures that resemble the porcupine in appearance or behavior. Perhaps the next time you see one during an outdoor activity, it will sit still long enough for some observation and better understanding.
.