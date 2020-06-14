AS THE SEASONS move along, those who love the New Hampshire outdoors are drawn to the normal activities that we undertake to appreciate the wonder of our state.
There have been a lot of questions and concerns about the correct way of moving forward with our hobbies and pursuits as they relate to nature. It would seem that time spent outdoors is safe and healthy. After all, most activities related to hunting, fishing or hiking are done in distant fashions anyway.
Most guidelines for activities use the term distant, or remote, when advising how to be safe. It seems like I have the perfect suggestion for this attitude: remote pond fishing.
The State of New Hampshire manages over 50 ponds for this type of fishing and a list can be found here: www.wildlife.state.nh.us/fishing/trout-remote.
Some of my favorite remote fishing opportunities exist as part of a two-step approach that combine fishing and hiking. Not like walking a few steps from my truck, or launching a boat, these adventures require a little more planning. Because everything I need to fish must be carried in on my back, I try to streamline my approach. One fly rod and only two or three boxes of flies make the list of essentials.
Some of these hikes are less than a mile and can be accomplished quickly while others are much more intense. As I step over rocks and climb in elevation, I do so with the mindset that the harder the hike, the greater the reward will be.
If I’m on a trail that starts five miles from the pond, for example, I imagine that the number of people willing to do the same thing is greatly reduced. My final destination will be truly remote and I will be one of very few anglers to fish these waters.
The evolution of the modern float tube has followed the same progression as most fishing gear and they seem to get better and easier with time. For those unfamiliar with float tubes, they are just that. A circular, inflated structure that allows an angler to float from the waist up and slowly move around a water body while casting for fish.
Many years ago, my float tube was bulky, heavy, and hard to use. Today, I have a Decathlon tube and I have found it to be the Cadillac of float tubes. In addition to comfortable seating, it has ample storage for fly boxes, pliers, clippers, water bottles and a big landing net. I stand slightly taller than the average person and this tube keeps me hoisted just high enough to make long, calculated fly casts.
Also, this float tube can be carried very easily on my back for long hikes into remote ponds. Older, bulky tubes were quite cumbersome and I often reached my final destination in a state of semi-exhaustion.
In the past, there was a clear trade-off between comfort on the water and comfort on the hiking trail. Today, I have both.
Once I’ve made it to my chosen water body, I usually rest for a few minutes and study the water. Wiping beads of sweat, sipping some water and looking for rising fish create an awesome sense of anticipation.
I make it a point to set my fly rod up on shore. I once dropped a reel into 20 feet of water while trying to rig up in the tube. On shore, I assemble the rod, select the fly, and have everything ready before I have any contact with the water.
Once I’ve slipped on some flippers and wiggled into the tube, I walk slowly backward into the water and try not to trip over a log or boulder. Soon, I feel the coolness of the water and my weight begins to make the float tube squeak, groan and finally settle.
Before long, my feet are dangling below and I’m ripping fly line from the reel, looking for a spot to cast.
Because these water bodies are inaccessible by vehicle, most are stocked with trout by helicopter. Just as many have naturally reproducing populations and, because of limited fishing pressure, provide viable fisheries. This means that the fish that I catch have a somewhat mysterious origin and I can marvel at their beauty and resilience.
By combining two of my favorite outdoor activities (fishing and hiking), I have found the perfect activity for these uncertain times. I can accomplish both in a very safe way and, although no official guidelines have been set, I imagine a “remote” pond to be one of the best places to be in May and June.
I never need an excuse to fish, but I have fortunately found another way to justify my obsession. I’m just doing my part. Stay safe, everybody.