I HAVE REACHED the inevitable part of late winter when my tolerance for the cold and frustration with frozen equipment forces the realization that I would like the long, cold period to be over.
It has been a great season and I have enjoyed many adventures on frozen earth and water, but enough is enough.
This morning, as I pulled back the shower curtain, a bait bucket and ice fishing drill were laying horizontally, in the seemingly exhausted state that I had placed them the night before. Bathtubs might seem an uncommon place for such tools, but for me, it is a familiar location for outdoor gear and clothing in varying stages of thaw.
It was this observation coupled with the outside air temperature of minus-10 that solidified my exhaustion with winter. Fortunately, warm days, open water and the comforting sound of spring peepers are only a few short weeks away.
Currently, an opportunity exists to bridge the gap between seasons and hasten my pursuit of those outdoor activities that embody good weather, longer days and the official surrender of winter. Most rivers and streams in New Hampshire open to fishing on Jan. 1, and conditions are slowly becoming more favorable to this type of angling.
For most of the last two months, waist-deep fly-casting in a cold river has been incredibly challenging. As warm temperatures become more common, I gain renewed enthusiasm and hope to encounter those trout and salmon that are also exhausted by the harsh winter climate of New Hampshire.
The Androscoggin River provides miles of access and opportunity at any time of the year. Fortunately, it is a short drive and I can make quick plans based on the weather forecast.
Choosing a spot to fish in March is driven by the logic of finding an area with the least amount of snow and ice.
A moderately sloping gravel bar often provides a safe and effective location to reach deeper pools and slow-moving glides. It is important to take slow, calculated steps as the water deepens and current increases.
Once planted, I can comfortably cast. The back-and-forth of my fly line creates an almost indiscernible sound as it flies through the cold air. With every stretch of my arms, I feel the weight and resistance of winter being stripped away.
Often considered the essence of fly-fishing, there are very few insects present in and around the water in March. Because of this missing food source, hungry fish instead focus on other smaller fish and I find myself using large, brightly colored flies that resemble them.
It can be hard to achieve finesse in these conditions and my interference in a fish’s home rarely goes unnoticed. The cold, clear water provides little cover as I retrieve my fly in erratic ways that do not mimic the sluggish behavior of true baitfish. It is an understatement to say that the fish are wary and suspicious of my methods.
Catch rates can be low but, once hooked, fish fight with the same energy that they do in August and often respond with fast runs both up and downstream. Landing a fish with a long, thin rod becomes second nature and those tactics that have laid dormant for a few months resurface with confidence and satisfaction.
I always like to watch a fish swim slowly around my net before I gently release it back to the river. In the first few days of open water angling, the event becomes more impactful as winter fades away and spring is welcomed back.
