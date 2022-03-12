LIKE MANY sportsmen and women of my age, I am inspired more by personal success and on-the-ground adventures than those experienced second-hand through books, magazines or videos. My teenage son employs the opposite attitude and can be inspired by a video taken thousands of miles from home rather than a local experience that ends with wet feet, dirty hands and the acquired knowledge of personal experience.
Last week, he shared the video story of an adventurous fishing crew in Canada who spent over a week pursuing fish through the ice. With professional camera angles, cool music and artistic editing, the short film presented viewers with the idea of “ice camping” and, contrary to my initial reaction, it was one of the coolest things I have ever seen.
I have spent thousands of hours on the ice and an equal number camping. That these two activities have not occurred simultaneously quickly became surprising and forced my thought process into a unique pattern of logistics involving both.
I first recognized that I have all of the gear and equipment to accomplish this activity. Although my camping and ice fishing gear is stored in different locations and used at different times of the year, there is no logical barrier to combining them.
In my son’s video, the preparation for this trip is excitingly portrayed through interviews, still frames and fast-motion video, all designed to grab the viewer’s attention and maximize excitement in ways that make this type of media effective.
Large, black sleds were loaded with food, shelter, fishing gear, sleeping bags, propane tanks, fish finders, camp stoves and, of course, video recording equipment.
As I watched the process, I never saw anything that I did not own or understand. My interest grew when I recognized an army-style cot similar to the one that I have been camping with since high school. This video had me hooked.
It continued and followed a documentary-style portrayal of an outdoor adventure. The anglers were introduced and their personal characteristics laid the foundations for effective story telling. Drone footage and special effects held my attention for every frame.
Each participant erected a similar dwelling with personal accents, including foam floor mats, colorful bedding and modest decorations. As the day became dark, each had a single shelter perfectly designed for comfort, safety and effective fishing. Several of them looked like a hotel room with a hole drilled through ice in the center of the floor.
My interest hit its peak when this group of explorers met outside for a large, communal dining experience. The scene was one I had never experienced but shared all of the characteristics of a campfire meal: great food, camaraderie and discussions on fish and fishing. Although I had never experienced those exact conditions, it was as if I had done it a thousand times.
As with most good fishing stories, the anglers caught many large fish at all hours of the day. They released many, cooked and ate a few, and shared the knowledge and laughter of a tight group of friends enjoying the outdoors.
During the following weekend, my son and I duplicated the process with slightly less fanfare. For one 24-hour period, we cooked on our camp stove, slept in a portable shelter and laughed well into the night, the same way we do during summer camping trips.
It became clear to both of us that ice camping, in-person or on video, will be part of our adventures for a long time.