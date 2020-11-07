I AM a member of a small but dedicated group of anglers who remain in constant communication concerning all things fishy. We do not consider our passion or approach to be specialized, and we do not describe ourselves as elite.
Rather, we live simple lives and those observations related to how a fish lives, swims and eats seem to be more important than just about anything else.
One such observation circulated last week with the enthusiastic momentum often displayed by grown men who employ child-like wonder. The first text simply shared the word “frozen” with our group. I am sure that the sender forgot to attach a picture as his one-word proclamation left readers with mild confusion.
Quickly, my phone chirped again and a picture came through. The image explained with great clarity what the single word could not and was, well, … worth a thousand words. In vivid detail, our group saw one of our favorite ice fishing ponds in its initial change from open water to ice.
The air temperature that morning was 12 and any one of us could have predicted the exciting transformation of this waterbody. There was no wind, and overnight a thin sheet of ice covered the water like a gift wrapping for those in wait.
An advantage to living in northern New Hampshire is that the winter climate allows for expanded outdoor activities as they relate to snow and ice. I have skied in June, ice fished in May, and I keep a snow shovel in the back of my truck year-round.
The location and its transformation that inspired us on that cold morning is one that we have historically ice fished on Thanksgiving weekend. While some eat and watch football games, my small group of friends can usually be found outside perforating small, shallow waterbodies with six-inch holes.
The advantages of fresh ice are many. In February, it may take a few minutes to drill through three feet of ice; chipping away now is much easier.
Within minutes of stepping on the ice, baits and lines are dropped through, marking the official start of a favorite season.
It would seem that those fish approaching our bait are anything but weary. They are trying to find food in a cold and somewhat barren environment. A fresh minnow, juicy worm, or small jig is usually eaten quickly and decisively. The catch rates for early-season ice fishing are some of the highest we will see all winter.
It would seem that a cautionary statement would be appropriate here as early-season ice can be unpredictable and create an unreliable barrier between man and water. Hazardous conditions exist throughout an entire year and the adventure that I am currently describing is no exception. It becomes important for early-season ice anglers to test the ice thickness with every step.
Moving slowly with the rhythmic pounding of a heavy chisel (also colorfully referred to as a spud) usually does the trick.
It can be hard to look forward to winter and I do not know of many people who do. Among my small group of fishing buddies, it is a seasonal transformation that brings excitement and anticipation.
There is nothing we can do to slow it down anyway, and embracing it seems logical and therapeutic.