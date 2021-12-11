WHEN IT COMES to keeping records that are important to my personal existence, I am not a great model.
Tax returns, vehicle warranties and birth dates of family members are often poorly catalogued and frequently lost.
In contrast, when it comes to chronologies of my time spent in the woods and water, information is recorded with such accuracy that one might assume I have a team of assistants. It is because of this eye for detail that I can confidently report my first day fishing on the ice in 2021.
It was Dec. 5, which is later than 2020 date of Nov. 28 and also the 2019 date of Dec. 1. I take this stuff pretty seriously.
I have been watching the ice for over a month and studying those variables that cause it to form and disappear. Certain waterbodies have reacted in a confusing way this year as they froze and thawed several times in the same week. I watch these events with the same enthusiasm of a child waiting for Christmas.
In Northern New Hampshire last week, conditions finally aligned for a significant base and enough encouragement for brave anglers to explore. As mentioned, it was Dec. 5 and I was careful not to let my enthusiasm diminish my caution with early-season ice. There is a lot to remember, and a few simple practices ensure a safe adventure.
It may seem oversimplified, but it is crucial to check the ice thickness everywhere. I was on a 10-acre pond and found variations from 3 to 5 inches throughout. It is important to use a chisel or “spud” to lead the way, slamming down before every footstep.
In December, the thickness and durability of ice is not uniform. Many variables, including inlets, springs, currents, rocks and stumps, can create unpredictable freezing patterns.
It seems counterintuitive to think that ice may be insulated by a layer of snow, but I found that very situation last week. A thin blanket of fresh snow actually slowed the freezing process and I took extra care when walking through it.
There are several pieces of critical equipment that I rely on during my first ice fishing trips. Most of the insulated bibs that keep anglers warm are also made with flotation materials. This feature adds a significant piece of mind as one walks on newly formed ice. Ice picks are hand-held devices that dangle around my neck and are easily accessed if I were to need to claw my way back onto the wet, slippery ice. These easily purchased or homemade picks are essential to my gear and are always at the ready.
Mixed in with bait, tip-ups, and an auger is a long section of rope that can be quickly employed if someone were to fall through the ice. Mine is an old water-skiing line with a foam handle and floatation rings separated every two feet. It is bright, visible and just heavy enough to be thrown a great distance if needed.
A final consideration is never heading out alone on newly formed ice. This is not a difficult decision for me as I enjoy the camaraderie of ice fishing more than any other part. Fishing with friends and family is one of my greatest joys and keeping everyone safe is not just essential, but easily accomplished.
We are all looking forward to a long, successful season.
.