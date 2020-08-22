FISHING is not easy. Participants often take advantage of technological advances that offer a little help. Today, I would like to go on the record in the defense of those electronic devices used to find and catch fish.
I must first acknowledge my addiction to angling and the overwhelming absurdity of the quantity of gear that I own. I am convinced that I must own every new gadget and gizmo and if someone were to invent a microwave oven that promised to increase fishing success with every bag of popcorn that it cooked, I would buy one.
Many people often ask me what a “fish finder” does. When this happens, I reply somewhat defensively and do my best to support this fishing accessory. I understand the skepticism. The name alone implies a reduction in effort and subsequent sportsmanship of the user.
A fish-finder? Seriously? After all, there are not many hunters who rely on electronic deer finders.
Occasionally known as a transducer or flasher, these LCD displays use sonar to investigate the characteristics of the water being navigated or fished. They are as frequently used in winter as summer and the desired function is the same. Measurements are made and displayed that identify, among other things, depth, temperature and structure.
It is often the simplest things that separate amateur anglers from those with constant success. Asking oneself the very questions that are answered by a fish finder can be one of these things. Casting blindly into the water puts too much hope in the hands of luck, which, from my experience, should never be part of a fishing repertoire.
Instead, understanding where fish are, based on their biology and the ecology of their home, translates into success.
Many successful anglers use electronics while fishing in New Hampshire’s large lakes. Some of the depths in these water bodies can exceed 100 feet and, as such, can be difficult to understand in terms of fish life.
All fish have preferred temperature regimes and, if this were not confusing enough, they change with every month. Add to this available food that has its own temperature preference and things get even murkier.
In addition, there exists a stratification of lakes and ponds that act like a floor and ceiling, outside of which fish simply do not swim. The idea of utilizing a fish finder to identify these limitations should be gaining some support here.
August and September can be a great time to fish for lake trout, and a fish finder is as important a tool as is a fishing pole. Watching the screen with a video-game-like intensity is the norm as the boat moves slowly through locations that promise success. It is at this point that the term “fish finder” becomes a little more accurate. When a mark on the screen indicates a fish below, most anglers will quickly sit up straight, occasionally mutter a simple phrase like “There’s one!” or “Oh yeah!,” and quickly drop a heavy bait over the side.
The adrenaline-fueled race is on as the bait sinks toward the fish before the wind moves the boat off target. Eyes still glued to the screen, anglers watch as the image of their bait sinking and the fish rising hopefully culminate in an explosive meeting of the two.
Without electronic help, I would catch fewer fish. That statement alone justifies their use and, with a better understanding, might convince onlookers of their legitimate presence among my fishing gear.