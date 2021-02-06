THERE ARE many ways to stay busy during a New England winter. In addition to unfortunate chores like shoveling, plowing and clearing roofs, recreation is fortunately available in many forms. My family enjoys them all and typical outdoor adventures include skiing, winter hiking and, only recently, snowmobiling.
For many years, my snowmobile existed only as a vessel for ice fishing. Moving quickly from spot to spot in search of whatever conditions are comfortable for lake trout make the snowmobile a valuable tool.
Dragging behind a large sled filled with heavy gear also adds value to this machine, which I have been using since I bought it new in 1990.
Just as last winter ended, my daughter discovered it and quickly decided to learn about its use. In the last week of March, she put almost 100 miles on it, mostly by traveling a circular route around the house and lawn. Her riding was cautious and deliberate and I do not think she ever exceeded 10 mph.
She was quickly addicted to the riding in the same way that most youth are at the same age. The freedom of driving anything is so exhilarating that it must be part of human nature to enjoy it.
Unfortunately, spring arrived, the snow melted and the snowmobile was put into summer storage. The impression that it made on her was not as easily put aside. She suggested a snowmobile as an appropriate May birthday present but common sense convinced her that a new bike might have more application for the rest of the summer. It was decided then that her major Christmas gift would be a snowmobile and she began researching sizes, styles, and models.
For several months, I shopped around for the most appropriate snowmobile for a young rider. I knew that she did not need the speed or power of an engine much greater than 380cc. I was looking for simplicity and reliability as my mechanical skills are not much greater than those of a child anyway.
Her requirements did not include other fancy features like hand warmers, saddlebags or a studded track, and I knew that she would be most impressed by the color scheme, anyway.
The final requirement in my search was finding a snowmobile manufactured in 1994 or earlier. When registered as an antique, an ATV is certified with a small metal license plate rather than a sticker. My daughter made it clear that she wanted a plate like the one mine had and not a boring sticker. It may seem like an odd requirement, but she has a way of making me do seemingly unreasonable things that make her happy. Eventually, I found a perfect sled and kept it hidden behind the garage until Christmas morning.
The snowmobile was perfect and my daughter loved it at first sight. The next day of her school vacation was spent taking the OHRV safety course, and an ID card arrived in the mail a few days later. Everything was in place for a winter of snowmobiling. We are lucky enough to have trail access from our property and have been riding almost every day.
I thought that my family had already explored most of the winter activities in New Hampshire. Snowmobiling has become one of our new favorites and we plan our rides with the same detail and enthusiasm that we undertake all of our adventures. I think we have a few hundred miles left to go this winter and I am looking forward to every one of them.