I’VE BEEN trying to figure out a name for my canoe. Obviously, the manufacturer has given it a fancy title and model type, but I’m looking for something much more personal.
Throughout my life, I’ve named all of my trucks and they range from the obvious (Big Red) to the obscure (Attila the Hun). Last week, as I put my canoe in the back of my truck, I decided that the relationship I have with the watercraft is a legitimate friendship and, as such, it should have a name.
The color green inspired my search as I considered such names as The Green Hornet or Green Machine. Both names seemed appropriate and I decided to think about it at a greater length while I fished.
I had chosen a remote trout pond that required a bumpy drive followed by a short hike. The canoe, once unloaded, would be filled with my gear and dragged a few hundred feet to the water. The slick belly would glide over the dirt, mud and grass while I pulled it toward our destination. As I started to work up a sweat, I wondered how this type of versatility could translate into an appropriate name. Maybe the color and ease of movement resemble a frog and Kermit would be a good name. The canoe moves through aquatic vegetation with ease and, although it doesn’t “hop” around lily pads, it does exist comfortably among them.
Kermit could work if it conveyed the adaptability of a frog in the waters that I often fish. As I considered the name more seriously, I remembered the awkward Muppet singing out-of-tune and occasionally being bullied by his long-time girlfriend, Miss Piggy. I realized that I couldn’t name my canoe after a character so insecure and scrapped the idea.
Because the canoe served today as a vessel of transporting cargo, I had to recognize its strength and durability.
The fishing gear was cradled safely inside while I pulled it like a draft horse through the thick woods. It provided a very secure place for fly rods, tackle bags and a small cooler. Through the entire drag, the canoe never wavered and it was at this point that I considered naming it The Incredible Hulk.
I liked the comparison but remembered that, in addition to being quite strong, the Hulk was often angry and prone to temper tantrums. That persona might not work very well in the serene setting of fly fishing.
A super hero seemed like a great character to name the canoe after, but I needed to keep searching.
Once afloat, my canoe and I were undertaking a very familiar routine as I paddled, looked for rising fish and waved my fly line through the air. The ease and comfort of this type of fishing further fueled my search for a name as I considered one more closely related to the animal kingdom. Beautiful, green birds and insects buzzed among us like small helicopters and I considered Dragonfly or Hummingbird.
Once I started catching fish, I was grateful for the relationship that included me, the canoe, the sport, and the whole experience of that day. Almost on cue, an insect landed on my hand. I was grasping the canoe paddle and a small, green mayfly perched on the knuckle of my thumb. Like every fly fisherman, I brought it slowly to my face in hope of identifying it and selecting a fly that mimics it.
I quickly identified it as a Green Drake, was inspired by its beauty and immediately declared it the appropriate symbol and namesake for my canoe. I was satisfied in knowing that I would be referring to my partner as the Green Drake forever.
I loaded the Green Drake back into my old brown truck (which is named Chewbacca, by the way) and left the pond satisfied.