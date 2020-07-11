I CAN REMEMBER much of what I learned in high school, which may seem strange for the simple reason that I cannot remember anything I learned in college. I remember the names of friends and can recall with great clarity my best Wiffle ball games at UNH. When it comes to facts, however, college is a blur and most of the correct answers I get while watching Jeopardy were learned in high school.
I was recently reminded of 12th-grade world history and a subject that blended a fair mixture of geography and anthropology. We were taught about two rivers that drained a massive area in Asia and provided enough sustenance on its way that it is credited with being the birth of humanity. The Tigris and Euphrates rivers wind through Turkey, Syria and parts of Iraq before dumping into the Persian Gulf. The rivers were enormous and carried a huge volume of water through an otherwise barren desert landscape. For many miles, the rivers run parallel and made the land in between a unique place. It was in this area that the earliest humans settled and eventually agriculture was born. As societies developed, they did so because of the fertile land and nourishment from the two mighty rivers.
Faithful readers must know that a direct comparison is on its way and will translate quickly as it relates to my life and pursuit of fish. Today, my home is nestled in a similar landscape as that which I learned about in my history class. Northern New Hampshire works itself into a pointed shape as it reaches toward Canada and is done so, in part by borders created on both sides by large rivers.
On the west is the Connecticut, which begins in large lakes that share the same name. In these areas, there are some sections of the river that are only a few feet wide and easily jumped over.
Our eastern border is paralleled by the Androscoggin River, which begins in New Hampshire’s second-largest lake, Umbagog. It is everything a large New England river should be, with significant white water and deep pools.
Both rivers are fishing destinations for me and share similar characteristics related to angling. My approach to both is similar, but subtle differences exist that demand slightly different methods of catching fish.
The Connecticut is quite famous for fishing and is considered a destination fishery for trout and salmon anglers from all over the United States. The key to the health of this river is a temperature that seems to defy logic. Cold water is constant throughout the summer months and fish remain active. Insect life is abundant and predictable.
Cold water means fishing a little slower and recognizing that fish never strike out of desperation. They are always comfortable and behave with a sense of calm that can frustrate anxious anglers.
The Androscoggin is warmer but well oxygenated and provides good habitat on many levels. There is abundant cover, including undercut banks, deep pools, and huge boulders. Fish in the Androscoggin may be harder to find but are always ready to eat.
The Connecticut may require small flies, carefully fished with finesse. In contrast, the Androscoggin may be thrashed around in a little harder and big, dry flies and streamers are routinely gobbled up.
Where the Connecticut is home to an exclusive group of salmonids, the Androscoggin is ripe with many species, including monster smallmouth bass and the occasional pike or pickerel.
The two rivers that frame Coos County are not as mighty as the Tigris or Euphrates but, like them, provide an area between that allows me to live happily and thrive. They also provide some of my favorite adventures afield.