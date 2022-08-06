THE Lakes Region of central New Hampshire is one of the most beautiful places in New England.
Regardless of the season, Lake Winnipesaukee, Winnisquam, and Big and Little Squam Lakes are iconic places, rich in history and enjoyed by thousands of people.
It is interesting to consider that New Hampshire also has a smaller, more remote group of lakes with just as much beauty and wonder. The Connecticut Lakes are located in Coos County and all fall within the nearly 300 square miles of Pittsburg. This “Northern Lakes Region” consists of five large lakes that share many similarities with those in the central part of the state; vast acreage, impressive depths and aquatic ecosystems made up of a diverse collection of plant and animal life.
These Connecticut Lakes are named numerically from south to north and all drain and feed from the same river that keeps them connected. Bordered closely by Maine, Vermont and Canada, this area provides all of the activities associated with big water recreation. Boating, fishing, and swimming are a few of the many adventures one can find there.
First Connecticut Lake is the largest at just over 3,000 acres. Carved deep into the earth by glaciers, an impressive depth of over 150 feet provides habitat for coldwater fish such as lake trout and salmon. Water levels are maintained by a dam at the lake’s southern end, which creates and maintains an excellent section of river immediately below. Defined as a tailwater section of river, the water is cold and well-oxygenated, providing clean healthy water for the Connecticut River.
Next in line is the Second Connecticut Lake, which is one-third as large as the first. At just over 1,000 acres, the depth is also maintained by a dam that spills water into the river below.
Like the others, this lake stands out in its remoteness and undeveloped landscape. Recreational activities are available that cater to many different interests, including canoeing and bird-watching.
Continuing north is the deep, bowl-shaped Third Connecticut Lake, which is only a few miles from the Canadian border. While small in appearance, the center is over 100 feet deep and provides cold water conditions throughout the summer where giant lake trout swim and feed. Where the lake spills and feeds the Connecticut River, a remote wetland ecosystem provides habitat for hundreds of aquatic species.
Fourth Connecticut Lake is the final waterbody in the chain and exists in an area so remote that most people have never seen it. I have walked almost every square inch of Coos County and have found it only once. It occupies marsh-like surroundings and is less than 10 feet in depth, but still provides a steady reservoir for the water that feeds the Connecticut River.
With each leap northward and between each of the mighty lakes, the river becomes smaller and smaller. There are several locations where one can step over the river with a single stride.
The “Lakes Region” of Northern New Hampshire is a unique place and illustrates the ways in which a healthy river is created and maintained. It should be an eventual destination for those sportsmen and women who seek new adventures in beautiful places.
.